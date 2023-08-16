IRS: Man Accused of Masquerading as Christian Missionary, Misusing $30M+ in Donations

The Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) Criminal Investigation arm is on a relentless search for Jason Gerald Shenk, a 45-year-old individual accused of orchestrating an elaborate scheme that diverted millions of dollars in donations intended for a Christian ministry in China.

This case has particularly affected members of the Amish and Mennonite communities in Ohio and North Carolina.

IRS Launches Manhunt for Jason Gerald Shenk

Jason Gerald Shenk, previously residing in Georgia, is alleged to have manipulated more than $30 million by channeling it into various shell corporations, including the North Carolina registered entity, Shenkland LLC.

He is now a fugitive, sought internationally, with active arrest warrants.

The IRS’s investigation reveals that Shenk gathered these funds over a span of nine years from both faith-based charities and individual donors.

Many of these contributors hailed from the Amish and Mennonite communities across North Carolina and Ohio.

Shenk’s modus operandi involved soliciting donations under the premise of supporting a Christian ministry engaged in producing and distributing Christian literature and Bibles in China.

Presenting himself as a Christian missionary involved in various global projects, Shenk reportedly executed his fraudulent scheme between April 2010 and July 2019.

To evade federal financial reporting obligations, he purportedly renounced his US citizenship in 2016.

The investigation also highlights substantial contributions: one organization and its donors provided $22 million, while another charity and its donors contributed $10 million.

Contrary to his alleged intentions, the IRS asserts that Shenk diverted the funds for his personal benefit. The misappropriations encompass a range of activities, including:

Directing around $1 million towards an online sports gambling website.

Investing approximately $850,000 in equity shares of a privately-held nuclear energy company.

Expending about $4 million on the purchase of 16 life insurance policies using various identities.

Spending around $1 million on diamonds, gold, and precious metals.

Placing more than $188,000 into foreign and domestic stock acquisitions.

Diverting $7 million towards his family farm’s operating company.

Incurring over $820,000 in purchases on at least 10 personal credit cards.

Acquiring real estate in the “Galt’s Gulch” development in Santiago, Chile, worth $320,000.

Jason Gerald Shenk Faces Array of Charges in Multi-Million Dollar Scheme

In addition to Shenkland LLC, the accused allegedly established seven other shell companies as part of his fraudulent scheme, maintaining bank accounts across the United States, Singapore, and China.

An unsealed federal indictment has charged Shenk with an array of financial crimes, as confirmed by US Attorney Jill E. Steinberg in the Southern District of Georgia.

If convicted, Shenk could face a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years. Moreover, he would be required to forfeit property associated with or traceable to the alleged scheme, bear financial penalties, and undergo supervised release upon completing any prison term.

At present, Shenk is evading authorities, and the IRS urges anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 478-752-6810.

The IRS also encourages individuals who may have directly or indirectly contributed money to Shenk to come forward with relevant information.

This case underscores the necessity of vigilance in charitable donations and the importance of verifying the legitimacy of organizations and individuals before contributing.

Source: WFMY News