IRS Unveils Insights on Employee Retention Credit Refunds, ERC Audits, and Fraud

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) emerged as a crucial lifeline for businesses grappling with unprecedented challenges.

Designed to provide relief to those who continued paying employees during lockdowns or experienced substantial drops in revenue, the ERC was a beacon of hope.

The program covered a specific period—from March 13, 2020, to December 31, 2021—with the opportunity for businesses to file claims until April 15, 2025. Detailed information can be found at IRS.gov | Employee Retention Credit.

To qualify for the ERC, businesses had to meet specific criteria.

Eligible taxpayers could claim the credit on an original or amended employment tax return. The basic eligibility required businesses to have either:

Sustained a full or partial operational suspension due to governmental orders restricting commerce, travel, or group meetings in relation to COVID-19 in 2020 or the initial three quarters of 2021.

Experienced a substantial decline in gross receipts in 2020 or a decline during the first three quarters of 2021.

Qualified as a recovery startup business in the third or fourth quarters of 2021.

For the 2020 ERC and the initial three quarters of 2021, two tests determined eligibility: the gross receipts test and the suspension of operations test.

The former required demonstrating a gross receipts decline of over 50% in any 2020 quarter or over 20% in the initial three 2021 quarters.

In cases where the gross receipts test wasn’t met, the suspension of operations test came into play. This subjective test necessitated proving:

A full or partial operational suspension due to COVID-19-related government orders.

ERC Evolution: Telework, Impact, and Compliance Challenges

Employees’ inability to work comparably via telework. A significant impact on business operations due to the suspension.

While the ERC provided essential relief, its future remained uncertain. Reports hinted at the IRS Commissioner and Treasury Department exploring legislation to potentially end the program early and empower the IRS further.

There were discussions about extending the statute of limitations for auditing ERC claims.

A July 2023 IRS announcement clarified that only businesses forced to suspend operations due to suppliers’ inability to provide critical goods under government orders were eligible for the ERC.

This interpretation could lead to legal disputes and court cases surrounding supply chain difficulties.e

Amidst the program’s popularity, concerns about fraudulent claims emerged. The IRS intensified audits to identify potentially inaccurate or manipulated claims.

Instances of fake business entities and identity theft underscored the need for vigilance. Businesses engaging in ERC claims should prioritize transparent and ethical practices to ensure compliance with evolving regulations.

As businesses continue to navigate the complex landscape of the ERC, transparency, accuracy, and compliance remain paramount.

While the program has offered essential support, maintaining integrity and adhering to legal requirements are key to successfully leveraging its benefits.

In a post-pandemic world where relief and scrutiny coexist, responsible practices will be the cornerstone of enduring success.

