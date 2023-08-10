Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her $2,500 Full-Body MRI Experience, Deemed Potentially Risky by Experts

Kim Kardashian revealed that she underwent a comprehensive MRI scan using a new company’s services. This company asserts that it has the potential to contribute to saving lives by detecting various diseases at an early stage.

The startup, known as Prenuvo, claims the ability to identify 500 abnormalities and diseases. This particular service has become popular among celebrities who are willing to pay $2,500 for a complete body scan.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Kardashian posted an image of herself alongside a Prenuvo MRI machine while wearing medical scrubs. She praised the technology as “life-saving” and mentioned that the scans had helped her friends.

She noted, “The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages before symptoms arise. It was like getting an MRI for an hour with no radiation.”

The founders of Prenuvo claim their scan can identify abnormalities before they become symptomatic, leading to earlier treatment. Prenuvo’s service is essentially an advanced MRI machine. It operates similarly to other MRI machines by generating three-dimensional images of internal body structures without the use of X-rays.

These machines are commonly used by medical professionals to diagnose conditions ranging from tumors to cardiovascular issues and autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis.

Medical Experts Raise Concerns About Prenuvo’s Potential Risks

While the company asserts the innovative nature of its technology, some doctors have expressed concerns. Getting a Prenuvo scan could cause harm by encouraging patients to undergo unnecessary diagnostic testing, Davenport said.

MRI scans are very sensitive and, therefore, more likely to pick up on things that look abnormal but aren’t. In doing so, previously unconcerned patients may follow up with a risky diagnostic test such as a biopsy—an invasive procedure used to identify whether or not cells are cancerous—that ultimately isn’t necessary.

The American College of Preventive Medicine also advises against conducting full-body scans on individuals without symptoms, as there is insufficient evidence to support their efficacy.

Representatives for the company and Kardashian did not provide an immediate reply to Insider’s request for comment.

