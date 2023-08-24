Kim Kardashian Transforms into Eerie, Expectant Mother in ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Trailer

In a spine-chilling twist, the forthcoming season of FX’s acclaimed anthology series, “American Horror Story,” ventures into uncharted territory by delving into the horrors of pregnancy.

The first trailer for “American Horror Story: Delicate” has dropped, giving viewers a glimpse into a narrative that promises to blend the unsettling with the supernatural.

As “American Horror Story” embarks on its 12th season, the creators Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy continue to captivate audiences with fresh and captivating storylines.

This season takes inspiration from Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel “Delicate Condition,” marking the first time the series draws from a book for its plot.

The upcoming season, titled “Delicate,” stars none other than Kim Kardashian, who emerges as an unexpected figure in the horror genre.

The trailer showcases Kardashian in a campy and vampy ensemble reminiscent of Elvira, accompanied by Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne.

Roberts, a seasoned “AHS” alum, returns to the series after appearances in previous installments such as “Coven,” “Freak Show,” “Cult,” “Apocalypse,” and “1984.”

Joining the formidable cast of Season 12 are Zachary Quinto, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Odessa A’zion, Billie Lourd, Julie White, Debra Monk, and Denis O’Hare, promising a roster of talent that will undoubtedly intensify the storyline’s allure.

Related Article: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Honor First Year Of Georgia Wedding

American Horror Story: Delicate Explores the Haunting Parallels of Pregnancy

In a spine-chilling twist, the forthcoming season of FX’s acclaimed anthology series, “American Horror Story,” ventures into uncharted territory by delving into the horrors of pregnancy.

The crux of “Delicate” revolves around Anna Alcott, portrayed by Emma Roberts, an actress grappling with an eerie and haunting narrative of pregnancy.

Author Danielle Valentine describes her novel as a “body horror novel about pregnancy,” highlighting the terrifying ways in which the experience can mutate into something sinister.

Valentine’s contemplation on the terminology used to describe pregnancy in society—phrases like “delicate condition,” “bun in the oven,” and “she’s in a family way”.

This prompted her to craft a story that contrasts the language’s trivializing nature with the inherent danger and life-altering dimensions of the experience.

Vanity Fair reports that Murphy optioned Valentine’s book in 2022, and Halleu Feifer, serving as showrunner for “AHS” Season 12, brought the narrative to life on screen.

“American Horror Story: Delicate” is set to premiere on September 20th, unveiling a riveting tale that promises to blur the lines between the mundane and the macabre.

Kim Kardashian’s unexpected turn into the realm of horror and a narrative that dissects the unsettling aspects of pregnancy.

This new season is poised to send shivers down the spines of eager viewers.

As anticipation builds, fans of the series can brace themselves for another gripping and chilling chapter in the annals of “American Horror Story.”

Related Article: The Nun Star Accuses Warner Bros Of Concealing Merchandise Revenue Share

Source: Variety