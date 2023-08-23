Lawsuit Filed to Prevent Medicaid Cancellations in Florida

Tuesday, two consumer advocacy organizations filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Florida seeking to prevent the state from terminating residents’ Medicaid benefits.

The lawsuit is the first in the nation to challenge the states’ resumption of evaluating Medicaid enrollees’ qualifications and dropping those who are no longer qualified.

The procedure, which the Congress had suspended for a period of three years throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, resumed as early as April, subject to the state.

The Florida Health Justice Project as well as the National Health Law Program have filed a lawsuit in US District Court in Jacksonville for the sake of three Floridians towards the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration and Department of Children and Families. A 25-year-old mother, her 2-year-old daughter with cystic fibrosis, and a 1-year-old girl are the residents.

The plaintiffs contend that the notices sent by the agencies informing enrollees of their ineligibility are unclear and do not adequately explain why they are no longer qualified.

Thousand of Floridians Are No Longer Eligible for Medicaid

Advocates are requesting that the court order the state to cease dismissing enrollees till the agencies provide adequate notice as well as an opportunity for a fair hearing prior to termination.

In accordance with the lawsuit, roughly 183,000 Floridians have been notified that they are no longer eligible for Medicaid.

The coverage of hundreds of thousands more individuals will be reviewed in the coming year.

As reported by the KFF, formerly the Kaiser Family Foundation, in addition to those deemed ineligible, approximately 226,000 were withdrawn for so-called procedural reasons, usually because enrollees failed to complete the renewal application.

This occurs frequently because the assignment was sent to an obsolete address, was difficult to comprehend, or was not returned by the deadline.

KFF reports that nearly 898,000 Floridians have had their coverage renewed.

KFF reports that since the so-called Medicaid unwinding began in the spring, over 5,2 million people have been dropped from the program nationwide. Almost three-quarters of those who have lost coverage did so for administrative reasons.

Source: CNNviaMSN

