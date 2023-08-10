Legendary Director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection’ Dies at 87

The world of cinema is in mourning as it bids farewell to an iconic filmmaker who played a pivotal role in redefining Hollywood in the 1970s.

William Friedkin, the visionary director behind the electrifying classics ‘The French Connection’ and ‘The Exorcist,’ passed away at the age of 87 on Monday, his family confirmed.

Friedkin’s family statement revealed that he succumbed to heart failure and pneumonia at his home in Los Angeles.

Friedkin was an emblematic figure of the New Hollywood era during the late 1960s and ’70s, a period marked by the rise of audacious young filmmakers who wrested creative control from the grips of traditional studio executives, ushering in a new era of storytelling.

Known for his ability to inject familiar genres with an unprecedented live-wire energy and raw edge, Friedkin’s impact on cinema was undeniable.

The director’s groundbreaking achievement came with ‘The French Connection’ in 1971.

This gripping crime thriller, featuring Gene Hackman as a daring narcotics detective in New York City, not only earned Friedkin an Academy Award for Best Director but also secured Oscars for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The film’s heart-racing car chase sequence, fueled by delirious high-octane energy, remains etched in the annals of cinematic history.

In a 2021 interview with NBC News, Friedkin candidly admitted that he felt he had taken too many risks during the filming of the iconic car chase.

Reflecting on the experience, he acknowledged, “I was young and I didn’t give a damn. I just went out and did it.”

Two years later, in 1973, Friedkin unleashed ‘The Exorcist,’ a horror masterpiece that terrified audiences around the world.

Related Article: The Untold Story Of Bella Hadid’s Invisible Suffering And Her Remarkable Healing

Friedkin’s Cinematic Legacy

The world of cinema is in mourning as it bids farewell to an iconic filmmaker who played a pivotal role in redefining Hollywood in the 1970s.

The tale of a teenage girl possessed by demonic forces became a massive box-office hit, amassing over $440 million globally.

It’s shocking violence and disturbing imagery left an indelible mark on the horror genre.

Beyond these seminal works, Friedkin directed a series of cult favorites that garnered dedicated followings over the years.

Though he faced challenges in reaching the same commercial and critical heights as his ’70s achievements, Friedkin’s commitment to pushing artistic boundaries remained unwavering.

Friedkin’s influence extended to his peers, as evidenced by his inclusion in the pantheon of New Hollywood luminaries alongside Martin Scorsese, Peter Bogdanovich, and Francis Ford Coppola.

Coppola, paying homage to Friedkin on Instagram, celebrated his genius, describing his films as a testament to his artistry.

As the film industry reflects on Friedkin’s legacy, his work will continue to captivate audiences, sparking conversations and pushing boundaries in a manner that only a true cinematic trailblazer can achieve.

With his passing, Hollywood loses not only a director but also a visionary whose influence will be felt for generations to come.

Friedkin is survived by his wife, former Paramount Pictures head Sherry Lansing, and sons Cedric and Jack, according to the family statement.

Plans for a private service are underway to honor his memory.

Related Article: Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick Call Off Their Engagement

Source: NBC News