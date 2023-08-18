Los Angeles Takes Action Against Organized Retail Crime with Task Force Launch

On Thursday, officials announced that Los Angeles will establish a new task force to combat organized retail crime in the area.

According to the L.A. Mayor’s Office, the task force will be made up of multiple law enforcement agencies from Southern California, including the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the United States Marshals Apprehension Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Apprehension Task Force.

Los Angeles Police Department reported that on Aug. 12, over 30 masked individuals stole merchandise worth $300,000 from a Nordstrom store in Canoga Park using a “flash rob” technique. A security guard was sprayed with bear spray on his face and body.

The task force will consist of 22 full-time investigators dedicated to organized retail crime, according to LAPD Deputy Chief and Chief of Detectives Kris Pitcher.

The California Highway Patrol will increase its resources to combat organized retail crime in Los Angeles. The task force will investigate incidents and hold perpetrators accountable.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Pitcher addressed whether the county’s zero-cash bail policy would affect the task force’s operation. He stated that suspects involved in these crimes would be charged with robberies and jailed.

From fall 2021 until August 16, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office has reported at least 170 instances of organized retail theft, which involve smash-and-grabs, flash mobs, and grab-and-go, according to Sheriff Robert Luna.

Enhancing Safety and Collaborative Efforts

Dominic Choi, assistant chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, stated that the task force would collaborate with retailers to enhance safety measures and deter these crimes.

He also stated that the task force will collaborate with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, and the California Attorney General’s Office, according to official statements.

Losses amounting to tens of billions of dollars are projected to increase by 26% between 2000 and 2021, according to the most recent survey of retailers conducted by the National Retail Federation.

Source: abc NEWS