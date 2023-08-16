Making Sense of Vaginal Odors: Expert Commentary and When to Consult a Doctor

Despite what some vaginal product advertisements may claim, there is no reason for a flower-scented vagina. Vaginal odor is completely normal due to bacteria, sweat, menstrual cycles, and even diet.

While there is no reason to be self-conscious about not smelling daisy-fresh (and whatever you do, do not douche, which can cause a vaginal infection, or use fragrance down there, as it is the quickest way to contact allergic contact dermatitis), there are some odors that may raise concerns about your overall health.

Vaginal Odor Variations: Expert Insights

Despite what some vaginal product advertisements may claim, there is no reason for a flower-scented vagina. (Photo by Getty Images)

If you smell something fishy down there, you need to see your doctor.

According to Dr. Laura Purdy, chief medical officer at Wisp, one of the possible causes of a fishy odor “could be a sign of bacterial vaginosis (BV).

It occurs when the amount of lactobacilli in the body grows to an unhealthy level.” A second cause, according to New York-based ob-gyn Dr. Alyssa Dweck, is trichomoniasis, a sexually transmitted infection caused by a parasite that can cause genital itching, foul-smelling discharge, and painful urination.

Experts want you to be aware that antibiotics can treat both of these conditions, so it’s crucial to schedule an appointment with your doctor to evaluate the situation.

If it smells like there’s something rotten inside your vagina, it’s an indication that something serious is happening.

Purdy believes that the culprit, in this case, is a tampon that has been left in the vagina for too long. Dweck notes, “This odor is incredibly pungent and worsens with the duration of this or another foreign body. It might also suggest infection or, rarely, a necrosing genital tumor or growth.”

Experts advise that if a tampon or other foreign object is found in the vagina, it should be removed as soon as possible. Purdy suggests consulting a physician if the odor persists or the tampon string cannot be located.

Toxic shock syndrome (TSS) is one potential risk of leaving a tampon or other foreign objects such as a menstrual cup or disc—in one’s vagina for too long.

In this case, people can have symptoms including high fever, vomiting or diarrhea, a rash on their palms and soles, confusion, headaches, and muscle aches, according to the Mayo Clinic.

If your vagina smells like vinegar/garlic, you also need to see your doctor.

Purdy notes that this odor can be a sign of a pH imbalance. “The body naturally creates a bacteria called lactobacilli, which has a slightly acidic pH, to fight off the growth of unhealthy bacterial infections,” she explains.

“This smell can also be influenced by what you have been eating lately, especially if you have been eating anything with vinegar or garlic.”

“A vinegar- or garlic-like vaginal odor is usually nothing to be concerned about unless the smell is extremely strong or you are feeling uncomfortable; if so, I recommend you speak with your doctor,” Purdy says.

For ammonia or urine odor, it is something you shouldn’t overlook.

The reason why you may smell urine is, well, because there is urine, says Dweck. “In some cases, urine leakage or poor toileting hygiene can lead to an ammonia-like genital odor,” she says.

Purdy points out that a urine-like odor could indicate dehydration, which would cause your urine to smell more strongly. An ammonia-like odor can also indicate a urinary tract infection (UTI). If urine leakage is a consistent issue or you suspect you have a UTI, Purdy recommends seeing a doctor.

If your vagina smells like corn chips, it could be an indication of a yeast infection.

Dweck notes that this may come with “significant itching and thick, white discharge.” “If you notice this vaginal odor, see a doctor to determine whether it is a sign of a yeast infection,” Purdy advises. Your doctor will most likely prescribe an antifungal medication if you have a yeast infection.

If you are acidic, then you probably notice a coffee-like odor down there.

The pH of the vagina. “Coffee is slightly acidic, just as the pH of your vagina is slightly acidic,” says Purdy.

There is no need to be concerned about a coffee-like odor. Purdy explains, “This coffee scent means your lactobacilli are doing their job and keeping you healthy.”

The metallic odor is what most women encounter.

According to Dweck, an iron or metallic odor usually indicates blood. Purdy adds that this is typical “blood during menstruation.

” It’s also possible for an iron or metallic smell to be present “after sexual intercourse,” as this scent “can also be caused by the vagina coming into contact with semen.”

“The bottom line with an iron or metallic scent is that it is nothing to be concerned about,” Purdy says.

Read Next: Poland Conducts Large-Scale Military Parade Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

Source: Yahoo! Life