Man Sentenced to Life for Raping Woman in Front of Her 3-Year-Old Son

A 33-year-old man faced a life sentence after being found guilty of raping a sleeping woman while her 3-year-old son was present. Paul Lippman was found guilty of sexual battery by a person 18 or older on a person 18 or older, as well as burglary with an assault or battery.

Lippman was classified as someone who had been released from prison and then committed another offense, and he was sentenced to life in prison after a one-day trial in Daytona Beach.

The assault occurred on September 25, 2022, while Lippman was spending the night at an Edgewater residence. According to the affidavit, Lippman was having sex with one woman in the house, but in the middle of the night, he left her room and raped another woman.

The other woman was sleeping in a separate bedroom alongside her 3-year-old child. According to the charging affidavit, the woman stated she believed she was having a sexually-themed dream and heard her 3-year-old son crying.

According to the affidavit, when the woman opened her eyes, she saw Lippman on top of her, committing a sexual assault.

She began screaming, kicking, and scratching Lippman before running out of the room and screaming that Lippman had raped her, thereby waking a person sleeping on the couch.

Lippman fled the room before gathering his belongings and leaving.

Circuit Judge’s Verdict and Prosecutor’s Stance on Accountability

A 33-year-old man faced a life sentence after being found guilty of raping a sleeping woman while her 3-year-old son was present. (Photo by Avjoska via WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano issued the sentence. Mark Interlicchio, an assistant state attorney, prosecuted the case following an investigation by the Edgewater Police Department.

“The defendant was released from prison in June 2022, and three months later, he raped a woman,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said about the case. “By his own actions, he has forfeited any right or privilege to live in our free and law-abiding society.

This case epitomizes the absolute necessity and solemn duty we as prosecutors have to hold criminals accountable and protect the public.”

Read Next: Ancient Marine Reptile: A Potential First Filter Feeder On The Planet

Source: Yahoo! News