Massachusetts-Offers-Healthcare-Workers-Student-Loan-Forgiveness-Of-Up-To-$300,000

This week, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services revealed that over 2,900 state employees would receive approximately $140 million in student loan relief.

The funding comes through the MA Repay Program, which was introduced by the state in November to provide financial assistance to health-care workers, which includes psychologists, psychiatrists, nursing staff and social service workers.

Per recipient, the student loan awards range from $12,500 to $300,000.

How to be Eligible In Student Loan Relief?

Residents must typically commit to working for an eligible employer for four to five years in order to be eligible. The most recent application period ran from December 5, 2022 to January 30, 2023.

The Massachusetts program is one of many state initiatives to alleviate student loan debt. Lately, these opportunities will likely be especially appealing to borrowers.

In June, the Supreme Court of the United States blocked President Joe Biden’s proposal to cancel all student loans nationwide.

Outstanding School Loans Forgiven for Eligible Nurses

In the meanwhile, there are also various federal relief programs that are already in place.

Under the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program, full-time educators who have worked for a minimum of five consecutive years at an approved low-income school may be eligible to have a portion of their student loans forgiven, up to a maximum of $17,500.

Through participation in the Nurse Corps Loan Repayment Program, eligible nurses can have as much as 85 percent of their outstanding school loans forgiven.

According to Kantrowitz, other federal authorities also provide support in the form of repayment plans for student loans.

In accordance with the United States Office of Personnel Management, agencies have the ability to make payments to federal employees of up to $10,000 every year, for a total of $60,000 in payouts.

