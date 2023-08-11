Mayor Adams Calls for Urgent Action: NYC Requests Asylum Seeker Emergency Declaration

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sounded the alarm on what he describes as a mounting crisis at the southern border, urging the federal government to declare a state of emergency.

Mayor Adams expressed concerns over the increasing influx of asylum seekers and migrants into the city, warning that the situation could potentially cost New York billions of dollars in the coming years.

At a recent news conference, Mayor Adams revealed that on any given night, more than 57,000 migrants are under the city’s care, with nearly 100,000 asylum seekers seeking shelter in New York since the previous year.

In light of these staggering figures, Adams called for swift federal intervention, suggesting that a federal state of emergency would facilitate the allocation of urgently needed funds to address the pressing challenges the city is facing.

The mayor’s plea for federal assistance echoes similar calls made by other politicians, particularly from the Republican Party.

Mayor Adams emphasized that such a declaration would enable the city to access vital federal funds promptly, helping to manage the crisis more effectively and ensure the well-being of both migrants and residents.

New York City has already expended a significant amount of resources to provide shelter, food, and services for asylum seekers, amounting to $1.45 billion during fiscal year 2023.

The mayor’s office projected that without policy changes or additional support, the city could potentially spend upwards of $12 billion from fiscal years 2023-2025.

In light of these financial challenges, Mayor Adams has urged the federal government to offer increased reimbursements to offset the costs incurred by the city.

States and Cities Rally for Emergency Action Amidst Escalating Migrant Crisis

This call for a federal state of emergency aligns with the requests of other state and local leaders who have declared their own emergencies in response to the escalating migrant situation.

Mayor Maura Healey of Massachusetts declared a state of emergency just days ago, joining the ranks of other Democratic officials who have taken similar steps.

Mayor Adams, too, declared a state of emergency for New York City in October.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has acknowledged the urgency of the situation and has taken some steps to address it.

An official from the DHS mentioned that the federal government has allocated more than $140 million in funding to New York City, surpassing other interior cities.

Additionally, DHS dispatched a team of experts to collaborate with New York officials, aiming to enhance efficiency and maximize resources for managing the migrant situation.

The findings of this collaborative effort will be presented to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for consideration.

While acknowledging the federal government’s efforts, Mayor Adams emphasized that more support is needed to manage the crisis effectively.

He noted that New York City has demonstrated remarkable compassion and resilience in its response to the historic influx of migrants.

Despite reaching a breaking point, the city remains committed to providing assistance and support to individuals seeking the American dream, while simultaneously advocating for comprehensive immigration reform at the federal level.

As the city navigates this complex and challenging situation, the call for a federal state of emergency highlights the need for coordinated efforts between local and federal authorities to address the pressing humanitarian and logistical concerns associated with the ongoing migrant influx.

Source: NBC News