Mel Gibson joins John Wick universe in ‘The Continental’ prequel trailer

The gritty and action-packed world of the ‘John Wick’ film series has enthralled audiences with its enigmatic characters and adrenaline-pumping sequences.

Now, fans have something new to look forward to as Peacock recently unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming spinoff miniseries, ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’.

This highly anticipated series takes us back in time to explore the origins of the hotel-for-assassins that have become a central element of the ‘John Wick’ universe.

Set against the backdrop of the 1970s, ‘The Continental’ introduces us to a young Winston Scott, portrayed by Colin Woodell.

Winston, a beloved character from the main ‘John Wick’ films, finds himself navigating the treacherous criminal underworld of New York City.

The series kicks off with a captivating premise: tasked by Cormac (Mel Gibson) with recovering a crucial item stolen from the Continental, Winston embarks on a high-stakes mission that sets the stage for intense action and suspense.

As the trailer unfolds, we witness Winston’s determination to locate his brother Frankie, retrieve the stolen item, and outmaneuver Cormac’s sinister plans.

With tensions rising, Winston and Frankie forge alliances with an eclectic group of criminals and fighters, all with the goal of seizing control of the iconic Continental hotel – a backdrop known for its history and significance in the ‘John Wick’ films.

The miniseries promises an immersive exploration of the hotel’s origin, shedding light on its evolution as a haven for assassins.

The official synopsis teases that ‘The Continental’ will delve into Winston’s journey as he confronts a past he thought he had left behind.

The Continental: Expanding the John Wick Universe with Intrigue and Style

Ian McShane’s portrayal of Winston across the main ‘John Wick’ films will undoubtedly be complemented by Colin Woodell’s portrayal of the character’s earlier years.

Producer Basil Iwanyk expresses enthusiasm about the series’ potential to deepen our understanding of beloved characters and the hotel’s central role in the ‘John Wick’ universe.

He highlights the incorporation of new and compelling characters, inventive action, and Easter eggs that will resonate with die-hard fans.

Moreover, the visual aesthetics of ‘The Continental’ promise to captivate audiences.

The show’s vision of 1970s New York exudes the same sexiness, edginess, and visceral style that have defined the franchise.

Beyond its main cast members, including Woodall and Gibson, the series features Ayomide Adegun as a younger version of Charon, previously portrayed by Lance Reddick.

With an ensemble that includes Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Jeremy Bobb, and Peter Greene, ‘The Continental boasts a diverse and talented cast.

While ‘The Continental’ spinoff takes the spotlight, it’s worth noting that it’s not the only expansion of the ‘John Wick’ universe.

Ana de Armas is set to lead the spinoff film ‘Ballerina,’ while Keanu Reeves is expected to reprise his iconic role once more.

Mark your calendars for the premiere of ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ on September 22, as Peacock invites us to delve into the riveting backstory of the ‘John Wick’ series’ most enigmatic element – the infamous hotel-for-assassins.

