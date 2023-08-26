Missoula County’s 5.4% Tax Increase Proposal Linked to State Tax System Concerns

On Thursday, Missoula County published its preliminary budget, which includes a proposed tax hike of 5.4%, or approximately $3.6 million in new income.

The budget proposes a number of one-time expenses that won’t be covered by taxes, but it also includes a number of recurring expenses that would be covered by taxes, such as the $218,000 to keep enhancing the fairgrounds and the $105,000 to keep up with the maintenance and operation of Marshall Mountain.

However, County CAO Chris Lounsbury stated that pay increases, union contracts, and inflation account for the bulk of this year’s budget rise. He claimed the county is still under “extreme pressure” to find and keep good workers.

Missoula County Tax Increase

The new municipal budget will result in a 9.7 percent tax hike for Missoula residents this year. Taxes in the county as a whole are going up 5.4% for city dwellers and even more for those who live in unincorporated areas of the county.

City residents will have to fork up an extra $67 in county taxes for every $100,000 their home is valued at. Those who make their home in the county will need to fork over $82 more to own the identical house.

Some locals have spoken out against the municipal and county governments during budget meetings, claiming that the yearly tax increases are unsustainable.

While the state is responsible for passing tax legislation, some have suggested that local governments should do more to rein in spending, even if it means eliminating popular services.

Read Articles: Virginia Residents Eligible For $400 Tax Rebate: Check Your Eligibility

County Tax Structure

On Thursday, Missoula County published its preliminary budget, which includes a proposed tax hike of 5.4%, or approximately $3.6 million in new income.

County authorities have pointed out that the state’s present tax structure, which relies heavily on property taxes, is problematic, as have municipal officials.

More than $6 million was added to the assessed values of all properties in the county as a result of the state’s biennial property assessment.

The taxable value of the county as a whole also increased, going from $298 million to $382 million.

According to the state’s “equalization formula,” residential property values may have climbed by as much as 37%, while the values of centrally evaluated properties like railroads, pipelines, and telecommunication companies have declined by 10%. The business equipment tax in the state was reduced as well.

Source: 8KPAX

Read Articles: Berne And LightEyez MSM Drops: Microbial Contamination Concerns Lead FDA To Advise Against Using Certain Eye Drops