Missouri-Gas-Tax-Rebate-Recipients-And-Application- Steps

This Missouri gas tax rebate compensates drivers for the increase in gas tax.

In the absence of stimulus checks, Americans must claim any yearly benefits offered by their state. Missouri’s petroleum tax rebate is one such benefit that certain individuals can receive.

Missouri’s gas tax is historically minimal, making it the eleventh least expensive state in which to purchase gasoline. In 2021, nevertheless, the state began increasing the petroleum tax by 2.5 cents per gallon. The first increase will affect motorists in October 2021.

In particular, the state will increase the tax by 12.5 cents over the course of five years, bringing the overall state fuel tax to 29.5 cents per gallon by July 2025.

In addition to increasing the petroleum tax, Missouri legislators enacted legislation (Senate Bill 262) to assist motorists with the increased costs. Missouri drivers wishing to receive a gas tax rebate must submit an application.

Who Qualifies for a Gas Tax Rebate?

To be eligible for the Missouri gas tax rebate, vehicles must weigh less than 26,000 pounds. Drivers must also keep their petroleum receipts in order to claim the rebate. The rebate is available for petroleum purchased between October 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023.

Those who qualify can receive 5 cents per gallon of petroleum purchased. A person who purchased 12 liters per week for a year would be eligible for a $30 rebate.

Missouri drivers can anticipate an average petroleum tax rebate of approximately $50.

How to Claim the Rebate?

Missouri drivers have to send the application and receipts to the Department of Revenue by October 2 in order to qualify for the rebate for the current fiscal year.

Drivers must submit Form 4923-H to receive the rebate. The claim may be processed electronically via a state website’s online portal.

To finish the form, drivers must provide their vehicle number of identification and details regarding the transaction, such as date, quantity of gallons purchased, and seller info.

In addition, the vehicle owner must add up the quantity of gallons purchased throughout the fiscal year to determine the refund amount.

