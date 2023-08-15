Montana-Governor-Gianforte-Urges-Homeowners-To-Apply-For-Property-Tax-Rebate

Montana homeowners can qualify for a refund of up to $675 on their property taxes beginning Tuesday.

On August 15, the Montana Department of Revenue will begin taking applications for the property tax rebate mandated by the state Legislature and signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

The application deadline is October 1.Homeowners are able to apply electronically at getmyrebate.mt.gov or by mailing in a paper application. According to Revenue, filing online is the quickest way to receive your rebate.

How to Apply for a Property Tax Rebate?

To be eligible, taxpayers must have owned and resided in their house for a minimum of seven months last year. They will receive a reimbursement of up to $675 for their 2022 property taxes on that residence.

To submit an application, you will need the actual address of your home, its geocode, the total amount of property taxes paid the previous year, and the names and Social Security identification numbers of the proprietor, spouse, and dependents.

The Department of Revenue has made many tools available on its website to help applicants gather such data, including a video that demonstrates how to determine a property’s geocode.

Direct Transfer or Paper Check

Leaders say they’ll handle returns as they come in, with all rebates delivered by the end of December. You can get your rebate by direct transfer or paper check.

Homeowners will be qualified for a second reimbursement of up to $675 for this year’s property taxes in 2024.

Visit the Montana Department of Revenues Website for further information on the property tax rebate or to verify the status of your revenue or property tax rebates.

