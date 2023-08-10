NASA’s DART Triggers Lethal Boulder Swarm, Equated to Hiroshima’s Impact

In a shocking revelation, scientists have unveiled that a storm of boulders, likened to the destructive power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, was accidentally unleashed by NASA during tests to alter the trajectory of an asteroid.

The unintentional aftermath of last year’s asteroid defense experiment has raised concerns about the potential unintended consequences of planetary deflection strategies.

The space agency’s experiment involved crashing a spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos in a groundbreaking attempt to test methods of safeguarding humanity from a potential extinction-level event.

While the experiment succeeded in shifting Dimorphos off its original course, it also dislodged 37 boulders from the surface, which are now hurtling through space at a staggering speed of 13,000 miles per hour.

The discovery, made by astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope, is shedding light on the complexities and potential risks associated with asteroid deflection efforts.

The boulder swarm, ranging in size from three feet to 22 feet across, is moving away from the asteroid at a relatively slow pace – akin to the walking speed of a giant tortoise.

However, despite their gradual drift, these boulders possess immense destructive potential.

Professor David Jewitt, an Earth and planetary sciences expert at UCLA, pointed out that the high speed of impact could result in a 15-foot boulder delivering energy comparable to the Hiroshima atomic bomb.

This revelation underscores the potential dangers of unintentionally diverting smaller rocks onto a collision course with Earth.

A Closer Look at Dart’s Impact and the Boulders of Dimorphos

Contrary to expectations, these boulders were not fragmented pieces of the asteroid itself. Instead, they were dislodged from the surface due to the shockwave generated by the impact from the spacecraft used in the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart).

A photograph taken moments before the collision revealed a similar arrangement of boulders on the asteroid’s surface, suggesting that they had been scattered by the seismic impact.

The incident raises crucial questions about the long-term implications of asteroid deflection missions and the potential hazards they may introduce.

The European Space Agency is gearing up for an in-depth study of the aftermath of its Hera mission, scheduled to launch in 2024 and reach Dimorphos by Christmas 2026.

This mission aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the effects of the Dart impact.

As scientists work to further analyze the trajectories of these boulders, the incident serves as a reminder of the complex and unpredictable nature of space exploration and intervention.

While the experiment aimed to protect Earth from a potential asteroid threat, it inadvertently highlighted the importance of meticulous planning and risk assessment when altering celestial trajectories.

The incident with Dimorphos underscores the ever-present need for continued research, cautious execution, and a thorough consideration of the potential consequences of our actions in space.

