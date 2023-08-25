NCA Examines 88 UK Deaths Linked to Canadian ‘Poison Seller’

Canadian chef Kenneth Law has come under intense scrutiny as the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) investigates his alleged connection to a staggering 88 deaths in the country.

The investigation was triggered after Law’s name was tied to an alarming number of suicide-related incidents in the UK.

In April, a surge of intelligence reached the NCA, suggesting that a significant number of individuals in the UK had obtained substances from Canada-based websites for aiding suicides.

This revelation resulted from Law’s alleged distribution of a lethal poison to people with suicidal intentions via a Canadian website.

An Interpol list, shared by Canadian authorities and highlighted by the Times, presented the details of 232 British customers of Law. Shockingly, further inquiries unveiled that 88 among this group had met a tragic fate.

Kenneth Law, aged 57, once an aerospace engineer who transitioned to a high-end hotel kitchen, encountered legal action in Canada during May.

He faced charges of counseling or aiding suicide, a confession to an undercover journalist revealing his acknowledgment of numerous deaths linked to the substances he sold online.

The allegations against Law suggest that he distributed more than 1,200 lethal kits to individuals in 40 countries who contemplated suicide.

In response to the April intelligence, the NCA promptly collaborated with the police to carry out welfare checks on recipients named in the UK.

The potential of Law facing charges related to the British deaths might result in extradition to the UK, where aiding suicide could lead to a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

Craig Turner, a deputy director at the NCA, conveyed sympathies to the families of the deceased. Specially trained officers are providing support to these families in their time of grief.

The NCA, in partnership with the Crown Prosecution Service, has embarked on an investigation into possible criminal offenses within the UK.

During these early stages, the agency has emphasized the absence of “confirmed links” between the purchased items from the websites and the cause of death in the 88 cases.

While Canadian authorities are investigating deaths within their jurisdiction, they informed the NCA that cases outside their jurisdiction would not be considered in their investigations or prosecutions.

Maintaining Innocence Amid Allegations

Canadian chef Kenneth Law has come under intense scrutiny as the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) investigates his alleged connection to a staggering 88 deaths in the country. (Photo by CBC News via YouTube)

Law, in the face of mounting allegations, maintains his innocence. He refutes the claims that he intentionally sold products designed to aid suicide.

As the investigation progresses, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on the extent of Law’s involvement and the tragic consequences of the alleged distribution.

Read Next: Rubiales Holds Ground Against Calls For Resignation Amid Backlash Over World Cup Kiss

Source: The Guardian