New-Study-Reveals-Marijuana’s-Link-To-Reduced-Use-Of-Unregulated-Opioids

A newly funded federal research discovered that marijuana is “significantly” associated with reduced opioid cravings in non-prescription opioid users.

The British Columbia Centre on Substance Use and UCLA polled 205 individuals who use cannabis and opioids with no a doctor’s prescription between December 2019 and November 2021 in order to test the theory that cannabis is an efficient harm reduction tool in the midst of the current overdose epidemic.

The study, which was published in the International Journal of Drug Policy, discovered that 58 percent of participants stated they used marijuana to reduce their opioid addictions.

In addition, a multivariate analysis revealed that cannabis use “was significantly associated with self-reported reductions in opioid use.”

Marijuana Reduces Pain Levels and Opioid

A research investigation published last month associated medical marijuana use to lessen pain levels and opioid as well as prescription drug dependence, for example.

Another study published in February by the American Medical Association (AMA) discovered that patients with chronic pain who used medical marijuana for more than a month experienced significant reductions in opioid prescriptions.

About one-third of people with chronic pain claim to utilize cannabis as a treatment option, and the majority of this group has used cannabis as an alternative to other pain medications, including narcotics.

Legalizing the use of marijuana at the state stage is associated with significant reductions in the prescription of the opioid codeine, based on a study that utilized data from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

A study published the previous year found that legal access to medical cannabis can help patients reduce or discontinue their use of opioid medications without compromising their quality of life.

Numerous anecdotal reports, data-based studies, and observational analyses indicate that some individuals use cannabis as an alternative to conventional pharmaceutical drugs such as opioid-based analgesics and sleep medications.

