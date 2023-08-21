Nissan-Issues-Recall-For-236k-Sentras-Due-To-Steering-Control-Concerns

Nissan has recalled 236,000 Sentra sedans because of a tie rod in the suspension that could deform or break, resulting in the loss of steering control by the driver.

Based on documents released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the voluntary recall affects a total of 236,238 Sentras from the model years 2020 through 2022.

Tie rods are crucial for steering – a bent tie rod can hinder the driver’s handling ability, cause the steering wheel to be off-center or vibrate, and a fractured tie rod can result in a partial loss of handling as well as increase the risk of a collision.

Nissan stated in NHTSA records that one or both tie rods in Sentras from the 2020 to 2022 model years may have inadequate strength under certain conditions of operation and may deform when subjected to a high input force, such as a collision with a curb.

Nissan Sending Letters to Owners Regarding the Recall

Beginning on October 5, 2023, Nissan will begin sending letters to owners of possibly impacted vehicles informing them of the recall.

The distribution of notices to dealers occurred on August 16, based on the documents.

Owners will be urged to reach out to their Nissan dealer if the steering wheel is off-center or vibrates. If a bent tie rod turns out to be fractured or bent, dealers will replace the left and right tie rods at no cost.

Once additional parts to resolve the problem are available, Nissan will issue a second letter to Sentra owners notifying them to bring their vehicles to a Nissan dealership for the free replacement of the tie rods.

Free of Charge for Repair

Nissan stated in the NHTSA documents that it anticipates having repair materials available during the winter of 2023-2024.

The company stated that the repair would be free of charge for parts and labor and could take up to two and a half hours to complete.

The company had previously announced a recall for Nissan Sentras from the 2020 and 2021 model years due to a tie rod issue.

According to an NHTSA document, the company recalled approximately 138,000 Nissan Sentras in June 2021 related to the same issue. New tie rods will be required for vehicles that were repaired after the previous recall as soon as they become available this winter.

Source: FOXBUSINESS

