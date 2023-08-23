North Korea Labels Philippines as ‘Danger Zone’ in Satellite Launch Alert

In a move that has drawn global condemnation and raised concerns across international corridors, North Korea has declared its intention to launch another satellite.

The waters east of the Philippines’ Luzon island, along with the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, have been designated as “danger areas” for the launch, slated to take place between August 24 and 31.

This announcement comes merely three months after North Korea’s previous attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite, named “Malligyong-1,” ended in failure.

The rocket, known as ‘Chollima-1,’ plunged into the sea shortly after takeoff. Despite this setback, Pyongyang remains resolute in its efforts to develop and launch a successful spy satellite.

The forthcoming launch has elicited strong responses from neighboring countries.

Tokyo has expressed condemnation and mobilized defense systems, while Seoul considers the launch an ‘illegal act’ that violates UN sanctions.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry affirmed that North Korea’s actions are clear violations of UN Security Council resolutions.

Experts note the overlap between the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles and space launch capabilities.

Concerns are rising as North Korea’s technological advancements could potentially blur the line between space exploration and military applications.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan urged Pyongyang to call off the launch and emphasized his country’s collaboration with the United States and South Korea to gather intelligence on the matter.

Japan Gears Up Amid North Korea’s Satellite Launch Tensions

Japan is taking comprehensive precautions to prepare for any unforeseen developments.

The launch announcement coincides with the initiation of major joint military drills between South Korea and the United States, aimed at countering North Korean threats.

These exercises, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, have been consistently viewed by Pyongyang as rehearsals for invasion.

As tensions escalate, North Korea’s state news agency has condemned the ‘aggressive character’ of the US-South Korea drills, warning of the potential for a ‘thermonuclear war’ if the drills involve any form of ‘nuclear provocation.’

The decision to proceed with the satellite launch follows discussions among leaders of the United States, South Korea, and Japan.

North Korea’s consistent pursuit of its satellite program indicates a prioritization of military reconnaissance capabilities.

With North Korea’s previous satellite launch ending in failure, experts remain cautious about the success of the upcoming attempt.

While the regime has had time to address flaws from the previous launch, uncertainties about its execution persist.

As the launch date approaches and tensions heighten, international observers are closely monitoring the situation, recognizing the potential implications for regional stability and security.

Source: Manila Times