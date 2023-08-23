Novo Nordisk Intensifies Lobbying Efforts in Push for Medicare Coverage of Obesity Medications

Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of the weight loss drug Wegovy as well as the diabetes medication Ozempic, spent lavishly on federal lobbying in the first half of 2023.

The Danish pharmaceutical company is urging Congress to approve a bill that would eliminate Medicare coverage restrictions for weight management treatments.

In the past three months, Novo Nordisk has employed three new lobbying firms, all of which have disclosed their exclusive focus on obesity as well as Medicare coverage of anti-obesity pharmaceuticals.

Prior to the August recess, Senators. Tom Carper (D-Del.) along with Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Reps. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) as well as Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) reintroduced the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, which would broaden Medicare coverage of weight-control drugs for eligible beneficiaries.

Numerous Lobbyists Were on Novo Nordisk’s Employ

In January, the U.S. The Office of Personnel Management confirmed that qualified federal employees are now eligible for coverage of anti-obesity medications.

In accordance with federal lobbying statistics analyzed by OpenSecrets, a research group that analyzes money in politics, Novo Nordisk spent roughly $2.9 million in the initial half of the year pushing for a variety of policy topics, notably obesity drug coverage as well as the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act.

Novo Nordisk now employs a larger number of lobbyists than ever before.

Based on OpenSecrets data, the medicine manufacturer registered 63 lobbyists in the first half of 2023, 44 of them had swung through the so-called “revolving door” between the business sector and the government.

Between 2019 and 2022, Novo Nordisk employed a total of 50 lobbyists.

Since the end of June, Novo Nordisk has hired a total of three new lobbyists registered with two different lobbying companies to concentrate on obesity-related topics.

Medicare Coverage Saves $245 Billion

Ongoing debate on anti-obesity treatment cost: Congressional Budget Office hasn’t scored Treat and Reduce Obesity Act.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers estimate 10% Medicare coverage could cost $26.8B yearly, raising drug plan premiums.

USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics study suggests Medicare covering obesity treatments could save $245B in 10 years by reducing associated comorbidities like heart issues.

Source: THEHILL

