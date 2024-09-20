NYPD: Someone pushed a woman onto the L train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say a woman was pushed onto the train tracks Thursday morning at the Jefferson Street station in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

The 62-year-old victim told PIX11 News that she was waiting on the platform just before 6 a.m. when a guy came up to her and asked for a lighter.

The victim said that she gave the stranger a lighter, but they then talked to each other. Police say the man then hit her in the face with a punch and pushed her onto the train tracks.

Police say that a fellow passenger jumped in to help right away and pulled the woman back onto the platform. She was taken to the hospital because her elbow and ankle were hurt.

The suspect hasn’t been arrested yet, but the NYPD shared a surveillance picture of him.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a blue durag, a gray shirt, gray pants, and white and pink shoes. He or she is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

