Oregon’s New Child Tax Credit Falls Short for Majority of Families. Check if You Are Eligible

Since the enhanced federal child tax credit ended in 2022, Oregon has teamed up with at least eight other states in creating a new or enlarged state child tax credit (CTC).

The new Oregon child tax credit, called the “Oregon Kid’s Credit,” is refundable as well as worth up to $1,000. This means that qualifying individuals can claim the credit as a tax refund.

In accordance with Oregon Center for Public Policy, the new credit is estimated to benefit about 55,000 youngsters. Even if their families are struggling financially, some youngsters will still be denied.

The credit is only valid for the 2023 tax year (meaning qualified families are able to claim it when they file their taxes in 2024), and it’s uncertain whether families that qualify will receive advance payments on a quarterly basis for the Oregon child tax credit in the future.

Who Is Eligible for the Oregon Child Tax Credit?

The age limit is one of the reasons why financially disadvantaged families might not be eligible for the new tax benefit.

The credit is only available to children under the age of five. This means that families with just older children are ineligible for the Oregon state child tax credit, regardless of income level.

The minimum age to qualify for the federal child tax credit, a benefit available to qualifying families with children up to the age of 17, is significantly less stringent. However, tighter age requirements are not uncommon in other states.

Read Articles: Montana Governor Gianforte Urges Homeowners To Apply For Property Tax Rebate

Income Restriction

Since the enhanced federal child tax credit ended in 2022, Oregon has teamed up with at least eight other states in creating a new or enlarged state child tax credit (CTC).

The income restriction is an additional eligibility requirement that may preclude some families from obtaining Oregon’s new child tax credit.

Only households with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $25,000 or less are qualified for the full $1,000 benefit.

For households with an AGI of more than $25,000, the credit is halved.

Families earning more than $30,000 are ineligible to receive the credit.

Source: YAHOO

Read Articles: Massachusetts Expands Rebate Program To Embrace Used EV Buyers