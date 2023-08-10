Overdiagnosis of Breast Cancer in Older Women, Leading to Unnecessary Treatments

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States estimate that approximately 240,000 cases of breast cancer get diagnosed annually in women.

Generally, both health care professionals and patients have a tendency to pursue treatment to eradicate a disease. However, some experts argue that aggressive treatment of breast cancer in elderly women is not always necessary.

The research published on Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine discovered that a substantial number of American women between the ages of 70 and 85 are possibly overdiagnosed with breast cancer and, as a result, may receive unnecessary treatment.

The study examined 54,635 women aged 70 or older who were currently undergoing breast cancer screening.

Dr. Ilana Richman is an assistant professor of medicine at the Yale School of Medicine and the study’s primary author and her colleagues estimate that 31% of women between the ages of 70 and 74 may have been overdiagnosed. Approximately 47% of women aged 75 to 84 were potentially overdiagnosed.

54% of women aged 85 and older were most probable to be overdiagnosed.

Read Next: Medicaid Restrictions: Pediatric Hospital Ceases Accepting Most New Patients

Technological Advances Fuel Over Diagnosis

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States estimate that approximately 240,000 cases of breast cancer get diagnosed annually in women.

A greater number of women have been diagnosed with breast cancer as a result of advances in screening techniques such as three-dimensional mammography, CT, MRI, and PET scanning. Dr. Otis Brawley, an oncologist and epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, explained that technology makes it simpler for oncologists to detect even the smallest tumors.

Brawley notes, however, that because of their genetic makeup, certain of these breast cancers have no natural tendency to develop, spread, or kill; therefore, aggressive treatments such as surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy may be unnecessary and possibly harmful to the patient.

In addition, overtreatment raises the risk of complications, particularly in older patients, but it can also cause unnecessary stress and financial difficulties, he said.

Read Next: Naegleria Fowleri: Fatal Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection In Georgia Freshwater Lakes

Source: CNN