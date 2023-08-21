Paying Off $37,338 in Student Loans with 3 Smart  Strategies

Millions of Americans are obligated to make monthly payments on their student loans. And these payments can impede numerous objectives.

The typical balance on federal student loans this year is $37,348. And if you have a debt balance in this range, the prospect of paying it off may seem daunting. However, this is how you can quickly reduce your loan balance to zero.

Follow the Typical Repayment Schedule

Borrowers of federal student loans have a variety of repayment options. There are plans in which your monthly payments are based on your income, while there is also a long-term repayment plan in which you make lower monthly payments but bear the debt for a longer period of time.

Resist the urge to enroll in one of these repayment plans if you’re eager to pay off your debt as soon as possible.

Instead, you should adhere to the standard repayment plan, which typically has a 10-year payoff. Thus, you may accrue less interest, which might make it simpler for you to eliminate the debt permanently.

Make Additional Money Through the Gig Economy

You might want to repay your student loans as rapidly as possible. Even if you have a large loan balance, increasing your income via a second job could make it possible to achieve your objective.

Currently, the average monthly payment for student loans is $337. However, what if you can earn $700 per month from a secondary job? In such a circumstance, you may be able to use the additional funds to cover not only your regular monthly payment, but also the equivalent of an additional monthly payment.

Read Articles: Pushing For Cancellation: Borrowers Propose Student Loan Boycott

Move Back Home Temporarily to Clear up Funds

Millions of Americans are obligated to make monthly payments on their student loans. And these payments can impede numerous objectives.

If you’re a recent graduate who’s anxious about repaying a mountain of student loans, you might want to take a detour on the path to maturity by living at home for a year or two. If both your parents are amenable to the arrangement and provide the space, living at home for a limited period could allow you to devote a significant portion of your paycheck to your student loan balance.

Source: MOTLEYFOOLviaMSN

Read Articles: ANCHOR Property Tax: New Jersey Residents Set To Receive Property Tax Rebates Just Prior To Election