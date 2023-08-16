Poland Conducts Large-Scale Military Parade Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

Poland, a member of NATO, held its largest military parade since the end of the Cold War to commemorate its victory over Soviet forces in 1920 and to display its state-of-the-art weaponry as fighting rages in neighbouring Ukraine.

Tuesday’s Armed Forces Day parade commemorated the 103rd anniversary of Poland’s victory over the Soviet Union’s Red Army in the Battle of Warsaw in 1920, during which Polish troops defeated Bolshevik forces invading Europe.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has made bolstering the Polish military a top priority for Poland’s ruling nationalist party, Law and Justice (PiS). With the election campaign in full swing, Tuesday’s massive display of military hardware allowed the government to promote its security credentials.

“The defence of our eastern border, the border of the European Union and of NATO, is today a key element of Poland’s state interest,” Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, the chief commander of the armed forces, said in his opening speech at the event.

Crowds waving national white-and-red flags gathered in 35 °C (95F) heat to view a parade of Abrams tanks, HIMARS mobile artillery systems, and Patriot missile systems manufactured in the United States through the capital’s streets.

F-16 fighter aircraft, South Korean FA-50 fighters, and K9 howitzers were also displayed. A US Air Force F-35 flew overhead, indicating that Poland was also purchasing these advanced fighter aircraft. Polish equipment, such as Krab tracked gun howitzers and Rosomak armored transporters, was also featured.

Approximately 2,000 troops from Poland and other NATO nations, along with 200 military vehicles and other equipment and nearly 100 aircraft, participated in the parade.

“August 15 is not only an opportunity to pay homage to the heroes of the victorious Battle of Warsaw and to thank contemporary soldiers for defending our homeland,” Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told troops and onlookers who had gathered near the Vistula River.

Poland’s army has more than 175,000 troops, an increase from approximately 100,000 eight years ago, Duda said.

In addition, he stated that Poland’s defence budget for this year would be a record 137 billion zlotys ($34 billion) or roughly 4 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), the highest percentage in all of NATO.

“The goal of this huge modernisation is to equip Poland’s armed forces and create such a defence system that no one ever dares attack us, that Polish soldiers will never need to fight,” Duda said while voicing his respect for the military.

Responding to criticism that Poland, a nation of some 37 million, was taking out huge loans to make the purchases, Duda said: “We cannot afford to be idle. This is why we are strengthening our armed forces here and now.”

“The security of Poles is priceless,” he added.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid, reporting from Warsaw, said that more than 100 years since the war with Soviet forces, “a shadow of war” looms once again on Poland’s borders.

“And that is why the government continues to tell its people that it needs a strong, powerful army,” he said.

Bolstering National Security: Poland’s Efforts to Counter Russian Invasion Fallout

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Poland’s conservative government has focused on strengthening the military and spent over $16 billion on tanks, missile interceptor systems, and fighter jets, many of which were purchased from the United States and South Korea.

Polish-made equipment has taken the place of some Soviet- and Russian-made equipment that Poland supplied to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

To bolster deterrence against potential aggressors, Poland is constructing one of Europe’s most powerful armies. Along its border with Belarus, the number of troops has been increased to approximately 10,000, and a wall has been constructed to prevent migrants from entering from that direction.

Source: ALJAZEERA