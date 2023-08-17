Pushing for Cancellation: Borrowers Propose Student Loan Boycott

In accordance with a new poll, most student loan borrowers think that boycotting payments will result in debt forgiveness.

According to the poll, many students believe that a boycott will result in the cancellation of any or all of their federal student loan debt. In accordance with the study, 17.74 percent believe it is “highly likely” that a boycott would result in the cancellation of all federal student loan debt, while 26.95 believe it is “somewhat likely.”

Over 70 percent believe a boycott would result in the cancellation of “some” federal student loan debt.

Student Debt Cancellation Program was Rejected

The poll’s findings come as student loan payments are about to resume after being halted multiple times since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, initially by President Donald Trump followed by President Joe Biden.

The United States Supreme Court rejected Biden’s student debt cancellation program, which intended to revoke up to $10,000 for debtors with a salary of $125,000 or less and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

Many people have urged Biden to take additional steps to eliminate student loan debt since the ruling of the court, and he recently unveiled a plan to help over 800,000 borrowers cut their loan payments on a monthly basis via income-driven repayment (IDR) plans.

Boycott Could Help Elect Politicians

A judge from a federal district court in Michigan decided against a lawsuit trying to stop Biden’s student loan forgiveness scheme on Monday.

According to the Intelligent.com poll, more than 70% of student loan debtors believe a boycott may help elect lawmakers who support student loan forgiveness.

Nevertheless, 83 percent of respondents expressed concern about the potential implications of failing to pay their student loans once payments resumed.

On August 9, Intelligent.com polled 1,000 people and confirmed that they all had federal student loans.

