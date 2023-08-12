Real-Kosher-Ice-Cream- Manufacturer-Issues-Recall-Due-To-Listeria-Contamination-Worries

Real Kosher will be recalling its soft serve ice cream and sorbet containers intended for on-the-go consumption after discovering a possible link to a listeria outbreak.

Real Kosher Ice Cream announced in a statement on Wednesday that it would withdraw all six flavors of its Soft Serve on the Go Cups, retail packaged soft serve ice cream and sorbet, instantly.

The company informed all retailers who carry the brand, requesting that the products be removed from displays and freezers and discarded.

Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a warning about a possible listeria outbreak linked to Soft Serve on the Go Cups.

The Food and Drug Administration stated in a statement updated on Thursday which an investigation into the outbreak was “ongoing.” According to the agency.

The recall affects 19 states and the District of Columbia, including New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, where the recalled goods were distributed.

Additionally, Soft Serve on the Go Cups are distributed in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Real Kosher’s Other Products Not Affected by Recall

Real Kosher stated that its other products, such as frozen pizzas and frozen fruit, were produced in a separate facility and weren’t impacted by the recall.

Two consumers, one from Pennsylvania as well as the other from New York, were hospitalized in May and June after eating Soft Serve on the Go vanilla chocolate ice cream, prompting the recall.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture detected traces of listeria in ice cream samples from the freezer of one of the ill individuals.

The FDA stated that officials are still attempting to determine whether this strain of listeria is the same strain that caused the current outbreak. No fatalities have been reported thus far.

Source: NEWYORKTIMES

