Recall of Baby Powder: A Nationwide Warning

Dynarex Corporation’s baby powder is recalled in 62 cases, as of Thursday, the company reported. Using batch number B051, the impacted products were made and distributed to wholesalers in 12 states (Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin) on or after March 11. Amazon.com offered the baby powder for sale online as well.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is frequently found near talc, which is used in various cosmetic items, according to a news release on the recall that was released by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to Dynarex, if talc mining areas are “not selected carefully or steps [are] taken to purify the talc ore sufficiently,” asbestos contamination of the talc may occur.

“The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the FDA, which revealed that the finished products contained asbestos,” according to the announcement. “The company has ceased the distribution of the product as an investigation is proceeding to determine what caused the contamination of the talc.”

Long-term exposure to asbestos materials can cause a number of illnesses, including asbestosis, pleural disease, lung cancer, and mesothelioma, a kind of lung cancer that can manifest decades after asbestos exposure, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR).

According to the ATSDR, asbestos is still present in some older homes and structures in addition to being sporadically found in minerals like talc. Tiny asbestos fibers in the air that are too small for the human eye to see can expose people to asbestos through their breathing.

The 14-ounce plastic bottles containing the recalled baby powder will have an expiration date of December 28, 2026, written on the bottom of the bottle. No illnesses or adverse incidents have been linked to the recalled products.

According to a statement from the firm, anyone who has purchased the recalled products should stop using them right away and return them for a complete refund. Dynarex Corporation can be contacted from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST at 888-396-2739 or 845-365-8200 with inquiries regarding the recall. You can also email [email protected] with questions.

“Healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report any adverse events to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program,” the business stated in its release. You can use this link to submit forms online to the program.

