Reduced Cancer Risk: Up to 40% Lower Rates Linked to Good Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Cardiovascular activity can reduce the risk of nine distinct types of cancer by up to 40%.

This is the finding of a new study released today in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Researchers reveal in their long-term study that maintaining great vascular health as a young adult can reduce the risk of developing various cancers by 40% later in life, at least for males.

Cancers of the head and neck, lungs, liver, stomach, food pipe (esophagus), pancreas, kidney, and colon were all linked to a lower risk.

Cardiorespiratory fitness was described by the researchers as a person’s capacity to conduct aerobic exercise for extended periods of time, which includes running, cycling, and swimming, or even climbing stairs.

Cardiorespiratory Fitness Is Linked to Cancer Risk

Cardiovascular activity can reduce the risk of nine distinct types of cancer by up to 40%. This is the finding of a new study released today in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

In the final analysis of 1,078,000 males, researchers discovered that 84,117 (7%) acquired cancer in at least one portion of their body over an average of 33 years.

Compared to males with a lower degree of fitness at conscription, those with stronger cardiorespiratory fitness had a decreased risk of getting particular forms of cancer.

Greater cardiorespiratory fitness was linked to:

Rectal cancer risk is reduced by 5%.

Pancreatic cancer risk is reduced by 12%.

Bowel cancer risk is reduced by 18%.

Head and neck cancer risk is reduced by 19%.

Kidney cancer risk is reduced by 20%.

Reduce risk of stomach cancer by 21%

Food pipe cancer risk is reduced by 39%.

Reduced risk of liver cancer by 40%

Lung cancer risk is reduced by 42%.

Researchers discovered that increased cardiorespiratory fitness was connected with a 7% increased risk of prostate cancer and a 31% increased risk of skin cancer.

According to the authors, prostate cancer screening along with sun exposure could explain these findings.

Read Articles: Real Kosher: Ice Cream Manufacturer Issues Recall Due To Listeria Contamination Worries