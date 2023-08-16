Reduced Cancer Risk: Up to 40% Lower Rates Linked to Good Cardiorespiratory Fitness
2 mins read

Reduced Cancer Risk: Up to 40% Lower Rates Linked to Good Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Dewayne Vickers0Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

Cardiovascular activity can reduce the risk of nine distinct types of cancer by up to 40%.

This is the finding of a new study released today in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Researchers reveal in their long-term study that maintaining great vascular health as a young adult can reduce the risk of developing various cancers by 40% later in life, at least for males.

Cancers of the head and neck, lungs, liver, stomach, food pipe (esophagus), pancreas, kidney, and colon were all linked to a lower risk.

Cardiorespiratory fitness was described by the researchers as a person’s capacity to conduct aerobic exercise for extended periods of time, which includes running, cycling, and swimming, or even climbing stairs.

Cardiorespiratory Fitness Is Linked to Cancer Risk

Reduced-Cancer-Risk-Up-To-40%-Lower-Rates-Linked-To-Good-Cardiorespiratory-Fitness
Cardiovascular activity can reduce the risk of nine distinct types of cancer by up to 40%. This is the finding of a new study released today in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

In the final analysis of 1,078,000 males, researchers discovered that 84,117 (7%) acquired cancer in at least one portion of their body over an average of 33 years.

Compared to males with a lower degree of fitness at conscription, those with stronger cardiorespiratory fitness had a decreased risk of getting particular forms of cancer.

Greater cardiorespiratory fitness was linked to:

  • Rectal cancer risk is reduced by 5%.
  • Pancreatic cancer risk is reduced by 12%.
  • Bowel cancer risk is reduced by 18%.
  • Head and neck cancer risk is reduced by 19%.
  • Kidney cancer risk is reduced by 20%.
  • Reduce risk of stomach cancer by 21%
  • Food pipe cancer risk is reduced by 39%.
  • Reduced risk of liver cancer by 40%
  • Lung cancer risk is reduced by 42%.

Researchers discovered that increased cardiorespiratory fitness was connected with a 7% increased risk of prostate cancer and a 31% increased risk of skin cancer.

According to the authors, prostate cancer screening along with sun exposure could explain these findings.

Read Articles:  Real Kosher: Ice Cream Manufacturer Issues Recall Due To Listeria Contamination Worries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Website http://mynwmo.com

Related Posts