Regarding the murder of “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor, a man enters a guilty plea

A guilty plea has been filed by one of the four accused individuals linked to the demise of “General Hospital” star Johnny Wactor.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said on Thursday that 18-year-old Leonel Gutierrez entered a guilty plea on Wednesday to charges of attempted robbery and grand theft. The sentencing date for Gutierrez, who is now free on a $120,000 bail, is November 1.

With his current accusations, Gutierrez could spend as much as four years and eight months in jail, according to the Los Angeles Times and CBS News.

Renowned for his portrayal of Brando Corbin on “General Hospital,” Wactor passed away on May 25 in downtown Los Angeles after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. His age was 37.

The criminal charges against the accused conspirators, Frank Olano, 22, Sergio Estrada, 18, and Robert Barceleau, 18, are still pending. They are all slated for a preliminary hearing on October 16 after entering not guilty pleas to felonies.

August 14 saw the arrest of the four men. Barceleau, who investigators claim shot Wactor in the chest, and Estrada were each charged with one count each of murder, attempted robbery, and grand theft.

Olano was accused of three charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one crime of receiving stolen property, and one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

Barceleau might spend the rest of his life behind bars if the present charges are proven true. Estrada could spend up to a lifetime behind bars. Olano faces five years and eight months in prison, and Gutierrez faces four years and eight months.

Mother of Johnny Wactor: “Sadness is my comrade in life”

According to the LAPD’s May 28 news release, Wactor was shot on May 25 at roughly three in the morning during an attempted theft of a catalytic converter in the 1200 block of Hope Street. Wactor was taken to a neighboring hospital where he was declared dead, after officers “began to render aid” to him.

“Wactor had walked to his car after finishing his shift as a bartender at a nearby bar, according to witness accounts. Wactor was accosted by three people who had his car up on a floor jack and were robbing the catalytic converter when he got to his car, according to the LAPD. “Without provocation, the victim was shot by one of the individuals.”

According to The Associated Press, Wactor’s mother Scarlett Wactor stated, “Grief is my constant companion,” during a news conference held in downtown Los Angeles last month.

“I can’t wish him happy birthday on Aug. 31 — he would have been 38,” she said. “I’m not allowed to inquire as to whether he will be spending Christmas at home. I’m unable to inquire about his day.