Remembering Clarence Avant: The ‘Black Godfather’ of Entertainment and Philanthropy

The world of entertainment mourns the loss of Clarence Avant, a pioneering figure who played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of notable musicians and artists.

Avant, often referred to as the ‘Black Godfather’ due to his vast influence, passed away at the age of 92.

Avant’s impact stretched across various realms of the entertainment industry, from music management and entrepreneurship to advising and facilitating careers.

He was known for his ability to launch and guide the trajectories of esteemed figures like Quincy Jones and Bill Withers, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of music and beyond.

His accolades encompassed both visible and behind-the-scenes contributions, frequently appearing in the credits or operating as the force behind notable names.

Born in a racially segregated hospital in North Carolina, Avant’s journey was marked by enduring influence.

Two pieces of advice from an early mentor, Joe Glaser, steered his path: to never reveal the full extent of his knowledge and to boldly ask for substantial compensation.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama expressed their admiration for Avant’s distinct blend of confidence and street smarts that empowered him to navigate uncharted territories.

They acknowledged Avant’s role in bridging a gap for Black people during a time of limited opportunities, paving the way for subsequent generations.

Avant earned the moniker “The Godfather of Black Music” as his managerial career flourished in the 1950s.

He represented iconic names like Sarah Vaughan, Little Willie John, and composer Lalo Schifrin.

His influence extended into championing Black-owned radio stations in the 1970s and overseeing Motown during the 1990s.

Clarence Avant: Legacy of Entrepreneurship, Philanthropy, and Impact

Avant’s entrepreneurial ventures included the establishment of labels like Sussex and Tabu, which launched the careers of artists like Bill Withers and Jimmy Jam.

His impact, however, wasn’t confined to music; Avant played a key role in the sale of Stax Records, assisted Muhammad Ali in producing a television special, and helped secure lucrative commercial deals for Black athletes like Henry Aaron.

His legacy is also intertwined with philanthropy and family.

Avant’s wife, Jacqueline Gray, was a prominent philanthropist who instilled a love for arts and culture in their family.

Despite Jacqueline’s tragic murder in 2021, her legacy lives on through their children’s endeavors, with their daughter Nicole Avant becoming the former US ambassador to the Bahamas.

Clarence Avant’s story began in 1931 in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he grew up with his mother’s guidance.

Dropping out of high school, Avant embarked on a journey that led him to become a respected figure in entertainment.

His friendship with Glaser introduced him to unprecedented circles, where his presence as a Black individual was rare.

Avant’s legacy is characterized by his ability to bridge gaps, transcend limitations, and propel artists toward success.

His relationship with Quincy Jones was emblematic of his influence, and Avant’s impact extended beyond the music industry into sports and politics.

As the world mourns his passing, his legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire young talents and future generations in their pursuit of transformative change.



