Rubiales Holds Ground Against Calls for Resignation Amid Backlash Over World Cup Kiss

Amidst a storm of controversy, Luis Rubiales, the president of Spain’s football federation (RFEF), is standing firm in his role despite the uproar surrounding his recent actions.

Rubiales found himself under fire for what he referred to as a “false feminism” attack and a perceived attempt to undermine his reputation.

In a bold declaration, he pledged to continue leading the RFEF, undeterred by intense backlash and an ongoing Fifa investigation stemming from a public kiss with Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso during the Women’s World Cup final trophy presentation.

The 46-year-old reiterated in a passionate speech at an extraordinary general assembly of Spain’s football federation that he would not be forced out of his position by what he saw as a witch-hunt. “I will not resign,” he stated emphatically. “I will fight this to the end.”

He described the last five days as a “social assassination,” adding, “They are trying to kill me.” Rubiales linked the recent events to what he called “false feminism, one of this country’s scourges.” The remark drew a few applause from federation members in the audience.

Spanish media widely reported the football chief’s intention to resign a day earlier. The unexpected turn of events sparked a tidal wave of reaction throughout Spain, with many reiterating their calls for Rubiales to resign.

“What we have seen today at the federation’s assembly is unacceptable,” Yolanda Díaz, Spain’s acting labour minister and second deputy prime minister, said on social media.

“The government must act and take urgent measures: impunity for machista [male chauvinist] actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in the position.”

The country’s acting minister of equality, Irene Montero, who earlier this week described the kiss as a “form of sexual violence,” said on social media that Rubiales was “seeking impunity.” Given his refusal to resign, Spain’s public prosecutor and the National Sports Council would take action, she added. “Now, more than ever, Jenni Hermoso, you are not alone.”

A Controversial Gesture Explained

Rubiales began his Friday remarks by apologizing for grabbing his crotch, describing it as a “unfortunate” gesture done in “euphoria.”

He argued that the kiss he planted on Hermoso was consensual, stating that he had asked for her permission to give her a peck. “She said okay.”

Minutes after the on-stage, official post-match kiss was captured on camera, Hermoso stated on a live stream that she “did not like it.”

