Former Alaska governor and Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin has issued a stark warning about the possibility of a second US civil war if authorities at both state and federal levels continue to prosecute Donald Trump.

Speaking to Newsmax on Thursday night, Palin expressed her concerns about the consequences of ongoing prosecutions against Trump.

She challenged those responsible for creating what she perceives as a two-tier justice system and asked if they are willing to risk pushing the nation into a civil war.

Palin asserted that the American people will not tolerate such circumstances and emphasized that citizens will not accept this state of affairs.

During her interview, Trump surrendered at a jail in Fulton County, Georgia. A mugshot of the former president was released, depicting him in a blue suit, white shirt, and red tie. This moment marked a historical development in the ongoing legal proceedings.

As Trump surrendered, concerns arose about potential violence from his supporters, highlighting the tense atmosphere surrounding his legal situation.

Facing 13 racketeering and conspiracy charges in Georgia for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results, Trump also contends with 91 criminal charges across four indictments.

These charges span state and federal election subversion, retention of classified records, hush-money payments to a porn star, and a civil trial for defamation.

Trump vehemently denies all allegations against him, framing them as politically motivated persecution. Despite these challenges, he maintains a strong presence in national and key-state polling for the next Republican presidential nomination.

Academics and experts have expressed concern over the potential for Trump’s actions to incite violence surpassing the events of January 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the Capitol building in response to his call to “fight like hell.”

Barbara F Walter, an author and CIA advisor, has underlined the potential conditions that make civil war likely in the United States.

The nation’s democracy, founded more than two centuries ago, faces perilous circumstances, akin to conditions in countries prone to civil conflict.



Palin’s Impact and Continuing Influence: Igniting Extremism and Rallying for Change



Palin was Alaska’s governor when John McCain chose her as his running mate in 2008 against Barack Obama. Many observers, including figures involved in the selection, now view her selection as the beginning of an unstoppable Republican rush to extremism.

Palin has remained prominent, though a run for Congress failed last year.

On Thursday, addressing her host, the ex-Fox News anchor Eric Bolling, Palin said: “You suggested that we need to get angry. We do need to rise up and take our country back.

“Now I would say the RNC [Republican National Committee], that’s what’s lacking when it comes to collective anger that can be healthy and can be useful.

“Where is the RNC? They hold the purse strings to the party. They hold the funds that can help out in this situation.

They have the platform and yet they’re too timid, bunch of frickin’ Rinos [Republicans in Name Only] running the thing. So the RNC, they better get their stuff together or we have to ask them too: What do they want as an outcome of this. Civil war?

Source: The Guardian