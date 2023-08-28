Scholarship-Opportunities-And-Financial-Aid-Available-At-Boston-University-School-Of-Public-Health

Boston University School of Public Health is dedicated to minimizing the expenses of your public health education at BU through a combination of scholarships, financial assistance, paid work, and practicum opportunities.

In 2022, 93% of students in every degree program at the School of Public Health were awarded fellowships, scholarships, loans, or tuition remission. Scholarships are available to both domestic and international students.

Domestic students who submit a FAFSA are qualified for financial assistance.

How to Qualify for Scholarship Aid?

All candidates approved into one of our single, on-campus degree programs (MPH, MS, PhD, DrPH) will receive scholarship aid, which will be detailed in their acceptance letter.

After acceptance, no additional application is needed in order to be considered for scholarship assistance, but you must apply annually for financial aid.

Kindly take note that scholarship opportunities are not available for the Online MPH, but financial assistance may be available.

How to Apply for Financial Assistance?

For Domestic Students

Depending on your chosen field of study and the financial resources available, domestic students may be eligible for the following forms of assistance:

Financial aid for higher education (Federal Direct, PLUS loan details)

Study Work

Visit the Student Financial Services page for information on how to apply for financial help. Financial aid and federal loans for BU School of Public Health are coordinated by Student Financial Services (SFS) on the BU Medical Campus.

All three terms (winter, spring, and summer) have their own help packages available. Annual applications are required, and aid packages may vary from year to year depending on funding levels.

