Sept. 1: Notable Shifts in SNAP Benefits You Should Know About

In a move aimed at modifying the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, several adjustments are set to take effect starting next month, as confirmed by the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service.

These changes, spurred by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, a result of the debt ceiling bill signed by President Joe Biden in June, will usher in alterations to eligibility criteria over the coming year.

Formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, SNAP serves as a crucial lifeline for many individuals and families struggling with food insecurity.

The alterations, while relatively minor, are poised to impact a specific subset of SNAP beneficiaries: able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) aged 50 to 54.

Currently, ABAWDs aged 18 to 49 are required to demonstrate that they are engaged in gainful activities for at least 80 hours a month—be it work, education, or training—to be eligible for SNAP benefits exceeding a three-month period.

This requirement is set to expand its scope. Commencing September 1, the work requirement will extend to able-bodied childless workers aged 50, necessitating their adherence to the employment criteria.

Further, by October 1, the age range subject to these requirements will expand to include those up to 52 years old.

SNAP Work Requirements: Changes, Exemptions, and Timeline Ahead

This progression culminates on October 1, 2024, when the threshold extends again to include those up to 54 years of age. Despite these new work requirements, there exist three exemptions to the ABAWD regulations, as outlined by a USDA spokesperson.

Homeless individuals, veterans, and young adults aged 18 to 24 who have aged out of foster care will be relieved from these stringent requirements.

Similarly, individuals hindered by physical or mental limitations, pregnant women, or those with children aged 18 or younger residing in their household will also be exempted.

However, despite the expansion of exempted groups, state agencies in charge of administering SNAP benefits will find themselves in a position of reduced latitude.

The allocation of individual ABAWD discretionary exemptions will see a decrease from 12 percent to 8 percent of the caseload subject to the ABAWD time limit, effective from October 1, 2023, according to a USDA representative.

Non-compliance with these new requirements will result in SNAP eligibility being limited to a mere three months of benefits within a three-year span.

It’s important to note that these adjustments come with a predetermined expiration date.

The new requirements are scheduled to expire on October 1, 2030, setting a clear timeline for the duration of these changes.

