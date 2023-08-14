Skin Cancer Survivor MP Advocates VAT Exemption for Sunscreen

Amy Callaghan, a Member of Parliament who triumphed over skin cancer during her teenage years, is spearheading a cross-party initiative to eliminate Value Added Tax (VAT) from sunscreen products.

Callaghan is urging the UK government to exempt sunscreens with proven health benefits from taxation, particularly those with a minimum of SPF 30 and a four-star UVA rating as endorsed by the NHS.

Known for her victory over former Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson in the 2019 general election, Callaghan’s personal experience with cancer has fueled her campaign.

She underwent surgery at 19 to remove cancerous skin from her face.

Considering the rising concerns over climate change and the impact of living costs on sunscreen usage, Callaghan asserts that these essential products should not be treated as luxury items in terms of taxation.

Emphasizing the gravity of the issue, Callaghan emphasizes that melanoma, a type of skin cancer, is a lethal threat.

The UK witnesses around 16,000 new cases of melanoma annually, resulting in approximately 2,300 fatalities each year.

Callaghan also addresses the prevailing carefree attitude towards sun exposure in Scotland and underscores the need to raise awareness similar to Australia’s successful “slip, slop, slap” campaign – urging people to wear protective clothing, apply sunscreen, and wear hats.

Callaghan’s Sunscreen Crusade: VAT Removal & Health Impact

With changing weather patterns, Callaghan advocates for acknowledging the risk of sunburn even when staying at home.

Furthermore, Callaghan highlights a discrepancy in sunscreen protection offered by certain beauty brands, which claim to incorporate sunscreen in their products but provide inadequate safeguards below the recommended SPF 30 level.

Retailers like Tesco, Superdrug, and Morrisons have taken steps to remove VAT from their own-brand sunscreens and to pass on the reduction to consumers, aligning with Callaghan’s mission.

Although she has secured cross-party support for her proposal, she expresses frustration at the UK government’s repeated rejection of her efforts.

In response to government suggestions that people should simply stay in the shade, Callaghan asserts that sun protection goes hand in hand with enjoying outdoor activities.

She emphasizes that sunscreen, priced at around £8 ($10.16) per bottle, becomes unaffordable for struggling families during times of economic crisis.

Despite encountering resistance and references to increased VAT exemption requests post-Brexit, Callaghan remains resolute.

She plans to circulate a letter co-signed with Chris Bryant to all MPs, addressing the prime minister directly and incorporating signatures of melanoma patients and survivors to sustain pressure on the government prior to the autumn statement.

As Callaghan’s campaign gains momentum, the outcome holds the potential to create a significant impact on public health awareness and access to essential sunscreen products.

