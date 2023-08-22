Solar Incentives: Maryland’s 2023 Tax Credits and Rebates

Considering solar in Maryland? It’s a budget-friendly and eco-friendly choice. Utilize federal and state incentives to cut upfront solar panel costs.

Incentives are not always as straightforward as a straight-up price cut.

You can save and even make money by installing solar panels if you are aware of the programs available to you in Maryland.

Exemption From Solar Sales Taxation

A 6% sales tax is typically added to all purchases made in the state of Maryland. However, residents can keep more of their hard-earned cash thanks to a statewide sales tax exemption for solar panel systems. Since the state does not collect any sales taxes at the municipal level, that is also disregarded.

Exemption for Property Tax

In most cases, property tax rates will rise to reflect the increased value of a home after renovations have been made. In Maryland, due to a property tax exemption, this is not the case. The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation states that homeowners who want to install solar panels on their roofs are permanently free from paying any additional property taxes.

Federal Solar Rebates

If you’re looking to cut costs with solar panels, the federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) is on your side.

This government program, which goes by the name “Residential Clean Energy Credit,” has been extended by Congress until the year 2035. Owners of solar panels (as opposed to lessees) can receive a 30% tax credit in the following year’s filing season for installations made before 2032.

The annual reductions will continue until the program is terminated.

Installing solar panels costing $20,000 including materials and labor in 2023 might reduce your tax liability by 30%, or $6,000 in this example.

Solar panels must be completely installed, never used, and positioned on a U.S. home in order to qualify for the tax credit.

