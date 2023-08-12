Startling Discovery: Microplastics Detected in Human Hearts for the First Time, Reveals New Study

Microplastics typically found in food packaging and paint have been found for the first time in the human heart.

A team of scientists from Beijing Anzhen Hospital in China examined the heart tissue of 15 patients who had undergone cardiovascular surgery and made an alarming discovery, according to the American Chemical Society study.

Microplastics less than 5 millimeters wide — about the size of a pencil eraser—can enter the human body through the mouth, nose, and other body cavities.

According to a statement about the study, doctors Kun Hua, Xiubin Yang, and their team wanted to determine if these particles could enter the cardiovascular systems of humans through indirect and direct exposures.

Blood samples and heart tissue from half of the participants were collected and analyzed by the researchers.

They “detected tens to thousands of individual microplastic particles in the majority of tissue samples” and found microplastic particles in all blood samples. Nine types of plastic were found in five types of heart tissue.

The study also found evidence suggesting that some microplastics were inadvertently introduced to the subjects during the surgeries.

Three different areas of the heart contained poly (methyl methacrylate), a common alternative to glass that is resistant to shattering. These particles cannot be attributed to accidental exposure during surgery, according to the researchers.

Polyethylene terephthalate, which is utilized in clothing and food storage containers, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is widely used in window frames, drainage pipes, paint, and other products, were also discovered.

Microplastic Impact on Health: Ingestion, Cardiac Concerns, and Future Investigations

“The detection of in vivo MPs [microplastics] is alarming, and more studies are necessary to investigate how the MPs enter the cardiac tissues and the potential effects of MPs [microplastics] on long-term prognosis after cardiac surgery,” the research team concluded.

A study published last year found that humans consume about 5 grams of small plastic particles per week, or about the weight of a credit card.

Plastic particles enter the human food chain via packaging waste and enter the body via sea salt, seafood, and even drinking water, according to researchers at the Medical University of Vienna.

Changes in the gastrointestinal tract caused by microplastics have been linked to metabolic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and chronic liver disease.

Source: NEW YORK POST