Student Loan Payment Restart: Implications for the Economy in 4 Aspects

After over three years of interest-free deferment on federal student loans, millions of Americans will soon be required to make monthly payments. The effects may spread throughout the economy.

Currently, federal student loan debt stands at $1.6 trillion, based on data from the New York Fed’s first quarter Household Debt and Credit Report.

This will decrease by at least $39 billion (approximately 2.4%) before repayment commences, as long-term debt holders who have been making payments for at least 20 years will have their records expunged in a one-time adjustment recently revealed by the Biden administration.

In addition, the White House has implemented a repayment plan that might significantly lower monthly payments for some borrowers, as well as a 12-month “on ramp” where debtholders who begin repayment in the coming weeks will not be subject to late payment penalties.

Here Are Four Possible Economic Results:

Student loan defaults will increase

According to the NY Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report, First quarter 2020 had nearly 11% overdue student loan balances 90 days or more. In Q1 2023, due to payment pause, delinquency is under 1%. This will change. The 12-month plan to allow late payments without penalties will slow the impact, but some pre-pandemic borrowers might face a similar situation soon.

Consumer expenditure will decrease

Pandemic aid and loan pauses boosted household spending. Funds meant for loans went to other expenses. Post-restrictions, consumer demand surged, causing high inflation. As debts resume, spending may drop, affecting demand.

Low levels of savings will persist or decline further

Personal saving rate spiked at 34% during the early pandemic, now at 4.6%, lowest since Great Recession – Fed. As student loan payments resume, impacted households’ rate will drop further.

Defaults across all debt types may increase

Paused student loan funds might have aided home/auto down payments – NBER. Returning to loan payments after a 3-year pause could strain new homeowners. Delinquent debt dropped from 3.2% to 1.4% in forbearance (about $215B), likely to approach pre-pandemic levels.

