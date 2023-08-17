Study Reveals Alarming Rise in Cancer Diagnoses Among Younger Adults, Especially Women and Those in Their 30s

According to a new study, certain types of cancer are being diagnosed more frequently in younger persons in the United States, and the increases appear to be driven by tumors in women and adults in their 30s.

A government-funded analysis of 17 National Cancer Institute registries, released Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open, examined over 500,000 instances of early-onset cancer, or malignancies detected in people under the age of 50, diagnosed between 2010 and 2019.

The study discovered that early-onset malignancies grew by an average of 0.28% every year over that decade.

The trend appeared to be driven by higher cancer rates in younger women, which increased by 0.67% per year on average; at the same period, rates in men declined by 0.37% per year.

Cancer Cases Increase Among People in Their 30s

The study discovered that the prevalence of cancer diagnosis increased in persons in their 30s during the decade while remaining stable in other under-50 age groups. At the same time, the prevalence of cancer in persons aged 50 and up is decreasing.

When the researchers examined cancer trends in younger adults by race, they discovered that those who identified as American Indian or Alaska Native, Asians, and Hispanics had the highest rates of early-onset cancer.

Between 2010 and 2019, the growth rates of early-onset malignancies in White people stayed steady while decreasing in Black people.

Breast (12,649 instances), thyroid (5,869), and colorectal cancers (4,097) had the most early-onset cases in 2019.

Cancers of the appendix climbed 252%, cancers of the bile duct grew 142%, and cancers of the uterus increased 76%.

Early-onset malignancies of the gastrointestinal tract rose the quickest from 2010 to 2019, gaining about 15%.

Previous study has revealed a surge in digestive system cancers, especially colorectal cancers, among persons under the age of 55 since the 1990s.

Source: CNN

