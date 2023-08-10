Tampa Mayor Discovers $1.1M Worth of Cocaine While Fishing with Family in Florida Keys

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor made a big catch while fishing in the Florida Keys with family late last month, spotting and hauling in a package containing 70 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1.1 million.

According to the US Border Patrol, the package was found south of Marathon on July 23.

Castor reported the drugs to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office after recording the location of the find on her watch as the family removed the package from the water and placed it on their recreational boat, her office said.

Agents of the Miami Sector of the Border Patrol then took possession of the drugs. According to the Border Patrol, the packaging contained 25 bricks of cocaine.

“We appreciate the ongoing support from our boating community. Thanks to the efforts of this Good Samaritan, 70 pounds of cocaine are in federal custody and off our streets. We encourage the community to immediately report suspicious activity to local authorities,” Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner said.

Decades of Dedication

Before her current position as mayor, Castor “served in nearly every capacity and neighborhood of the city for 31 years with the Tampa Police Department.”

In October 2009, Castor became Tampa’s first female Chief of Police, a position she held for six years,” according to her bio on the city of Tampa website.

