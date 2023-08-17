Texas Woman Receives $1.2 Billion in Case of Public Dropbox Photo Leak

In Texas, a “revenge porn” victim was awarded $1.2 billion after her ex-boyfriend allegedly shared “visually intimate material” of her online and in emails to her family, friends, and colleagues after they broke up.

Marques Jamal Jackson, the woman’s ex, allegedly posted the images on multiple social media sites, in a publicly accessible Dropbox folder, and on a porn website impersonation page. According to the woman’s lawyers, he also told her she would “spend the rest of your life trying and failing to wipe yourself off the internet.”

After 30 minutes of deliberation on Aug. 9, a Harris County District Court jury unanimously voted to award the woman the money. A judge will issue the final judgment, according to the woman’s lawyers, and will uphold the jury’s recommendation.

According to court documents, Jackson must pay the woman $1 billion in punitive damages and $200 million in actual damages for the mental anguish she has experienced and will experience.

Jacob Schiffer, one of the woman’s lawyers, said the case “was a deterrence case, not a money case,” adding that the lawyers learned early on that the defendant had no assets.

Using the woman’s initials, the woman’s lead lawyer, Bradford J. Gilde, said, “While a judgment, in this case, is unlikely to be recovered, the compensatory verdict gives D.L. back her good name.”

Jackson was unable to be reached by phone or email Wednesday afternoon. According to one of the woman’s attorneys, he was not represented in court.

According to the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative advocacy group, Texas is one of 48 states—along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Guam—where nonconsensual pornography is illegal.

The Relationship Privacy Act of Texas, which went into effect in 2015, prohibits the “unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material” and imposes civil and criminal penalties.

According to the organization’s research, one in 8 Americans who use social media has been targeted by nonconsensual pornography, with women being about 1.7 times more likely to be the targets than men.

Delusional and Paranoid: Unraveling the Intricate Threads of Distorted Reality

In Texas, a “revenge porn” victim was awarded $1.2 billion after her ex-boyfriend allegedly shared “visually intimate material” of her online and in emails to her family, friends, and colleagues after they broke up. (Photo by Getty Images)

According to the original complaint, filed in April 2022, Jackson and the woman began dating in 2016 and lived in Chicago for a few years before they had “a long and drawn-out breakup” at the beginning of 2020. The couple’s relationship officially ended in October 2021.

According to the woman’s lawyers, Jackson became “delusional and paranoid” at that point, believing the woman had begun a relationship with a mutual friend. That was when he allegedly began inappropriately sharing intimate images she would give him.

The complaint alleges that Jackson shared the images after the woman instructed him to keep them to himself and, after the relationship ended, to destroy them.

Schiffer and another attorney for the woman, Brad Ertl, stated that the images she shared with Jackson consensually were not the majority of the images involved in the case and that Jackson allegedly shared recordings of them during sex that she was unaware he had recorded.

Jackson also allegedly hacked the woman’s work Zoom account and told a loan officer she submitted a fraudulent application, stole money from her bank account to pay his rent, harassed her from fake phone numbers and spied on her in her mother’s home using her security system, the complaint says.

According to the document, around March 2022, Jackson allegedly told the woman: “You will spend the rest of your life trying and failing to wipe yourself off the internet. Everyone you ever meet will hear the story and go looking…Happy Hunting”

Schiffer stated that it is ironic that “when you Google that man’s name, a $1.2 billion judgment appears.”

Ertl added that the judgment could remain attached to Jackson’s future assets despite his lack of current assets.

“Until he pays this off in full, he will forever have this lingering over him,” he said.

Read Next: Medical Breakthrough: Pig Kidney Sustains Function In Brain-Dead Patient Over A Month

Source: Yahoo! News, NBC News