The family’s pet killed the young child, subsequently identified as 4-year-old Zoe, in the backyard, according to police officials. The girl was killed, according to the child’s parents, as she was emerging from the toilet. The family’s home was the scene of the deadly tragedy earlier this month.

As the toddler was emerging from her kiddie poop, the family dog mauled her to death. When the household dog attacked the young girl, the child’s father, Erik, hurried inside to get a toweI.

The household dog nipped the child under the armpit when the child’s father came back. After being taken to the hospital, the girl’s condition was declared fatal by the medical staff.

The toddler has been around the Pit BuII for more than two years, and the girl’s relatives told local news agencies that they couldn’t believe the animal would attack her. They added that they would always be around each other and that the pet would play with her.

“They have no idea what the reason was or why the dog even did this in the first place,” the family added. According to accounts, the girl’s parents even have a social media website where they share pictures of their pit bull, TLH.

She called Zoe a “vibrant and loving” girl on a GoFundMe page created to help the family with burial expenses. The family reportedly stated that they are devastated and that they have two other small children, therefore they do not want to buy another dog.

At the family’s request, animal control picked up the dog and put it to sleep that night. Supporters of Pit BuII insist that “the fatal attack on the girl was an anomaly.”