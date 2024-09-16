The Greatest Campgrounds in the Nation Are Found in Arizona

I always enjoyed camping when I was a child in Appalachia. It’s as though spending a few days apart from technology and living more like our ancestors did—albeit with a little lighter fluid to get the whole “fire” thing going—that fosters a deeper sense of connection to oneself, others, and our wonderful planet.

In terms of outdoor adventure, Arizona is no different from the east coast, where I grew up. Every five minutes it seems like there’s another popular camping location around the country, and I want to list the top ten.

Arizona’s Finest Campgrounds

Thousands visit Arizona each year to explore the Grand Canyon State’s forests and deserts because of the state’s breathtaking natural splendor. These are the greatest locations to escape into nature for tired travelers or those looking to have a great weekend.

Bonito Campground in the National Forest of Coconino

The ideal location to pitch a tent and take in everything that northern Arizona has to offer is Bonito Campground, which is situated just east of Flagstaff under the San Francisco mountains!

Coconino National Forest Designated Dispersed Camping Area, West Sedona

Are you sick and weary of contemporary society? This is where you belong! Situated near Sedona, the global center of spirituality, this campground forbids nearly all amenities, allowing you to enjoy wild parties as if it were 1999 B.C.

Superstition Mountain and Lost Dutchman State Park

Do you think goblins, ghouls, and ghosts exist? If so, there are 138 spaces with RV hookups, water, and grills, all in the shade of Superstition Mountain, where you’ll feel right at home.

Glen Canyon’s Lone Rock Primitive Campground

Come to Lone Rock, the ends of the earth! Situated on the sandy sands of Wahweap Bay, this rustic campground on the Arizona/Utah border will transport you back in time.

Lockett Meadow, National Forest of the Coconino

Like Lockett Meadow, the best things in life are worth a little struggle! The state’s largest Aspen stand encircles this lovely meadow, which is only accessible by high-clearance vehicles.

Fool Hollow Lake, National Forest Sitgreaves

Fool Hollows is the ideal location if you wish to maintain your home comforts! This RV-focused park, created by the Forest Service, provides breathtaking vistas of the Sitgreaves National Forest.

Oro Valley’s Catalina State Park

This is a state park, not a wine mixer! This state park, conveniently located just outside of Tucson, has all the amenities you could possibly need in addition to enhancing the natural beauty of southern Arizona!

Flagstaff KOA in Flagstaff

At the Flagstaff KOA, unwind! Adjacent to the San Francisco mountains, this location offers comfortable cabins for rent, RV hookups, and campsites!

Campsite Reef Townsite, Coronado National Forest

Reef Townsite contributes to the state’s most picturesque mountain ranges, the Huachuca Mountains. Hike the various paths Coronado has to offer and enjoy the beauty of the mountains in southern Arizona!

The Grand Canyon’s North Rim Campground

Finally, and certainly not least, is the North Rim Campground! This campground, which is ranked among the top ten in the country, is the ideal location to disconnect and take in the natural beauty of Arizona.