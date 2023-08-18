The Nun Star Accuses Warner Bros of Concealing Merchandise Revenue Share

Bonnie Aarons, renowned for her portrayal of the iconic demonic nun ‘Valak’ in the blockbuster Conjuring film series, has filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros, claiming that the studio has concealed the true extent of revenue generated from merchandise featuring her character.

Aarons’ compelling performance debuted in the 2016 horror hit “The Conjuring 2, ’leading to a spin-off franchise centered around her character, including the 2018 film ‘The Nun’ and its upcoming sequel, ‘The Nun 2.’ The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles superior court, targets Warner Bros, New Line Cinema, and Scope Productions, alleging breach of contract and accounting discrepancies.

Aarons asserts that her compensation for the role in “The Nun” was comprised of a “fixed compensation” of $71,500, along with a $175,000 bonus linked to the film’s box office performance.

The film’s success, grossing over $365 million against a $22 million budget, resulted in Aarons receiving the performance-related bonus.

However, her contract also stipulated a share of the studio’s gross revenue from merchandise capitalizing on her likeness, considering that the character’s appearance is based entirely on her physical features.

The heart of Aarons’ complaint centers on the discrepancy between her entitlement to a portion of merchandise revenue and the reported figures provided by Warner Bros.

As per the terms of her agreement, Aarons was due a ‘pro-rata share of 5% of 50% of the gross receipts from merchandise licensing.

This encompasses an array of merchandise, such as toys, dolls, decorations, pins, jewelry, T-shirts, socks, bedding, costumes, drinkware, and posters—all featuring the likeness of her character.

Actress Alleges Hidden Merchandising Shares in Conjuring Franchise

Alleged Concealment of Revenue: Between 2019 and 2022, Aarons asserts that she received written statements from Warner Bros detailing her share of merchandise revenue.

However, she contends that these figures were inconsistent with the extensive range of merchandise available for her character.

Warner Bros allegedly provided a spreadsheet with limited information, failing to account for a substantial portion of the licensing agreements.

Aarons argues that the studio’s actions amount to obscuring and deliberately hiding the true extent of her rightful share of merchandising revenue.

In response to the alleged discrepancies, Aarons’ lawsuit includes claims of breach of contract, breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and accounting inaccuracies.

The Conjuring film franchise, comprising seven films including ‘The Conjuring,’ ‘Annabelle,’ and ‘The Conjuring 2,’ has collectively amassed a staggering $2 billion at the global box office. Aarons, known for her ability to portray horrifying characters, has previously appeared in films such as David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.”

When contacted for comment, Warner Bros declined to provide a statement regarding the ongoing legal matter.

The outcome of this lawsuit could potentially have far-reaching implications for how studios handle compensation and revenue-sharing agreements with actors in major film franchises.

