The Weed Smoking Capital of Oregon Is…..

The state of Oregon is well-known for its liberal stance on marijuana. It was an early pioneer in legalizing weed for recreational and medicinal usage.

While some Oregon cities have legalized marijuana, others have not. Portland has the highest concentration of marijuana users in Oregon, according to a new report from the state’s regulatory body for the cannabis business, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

Portland: More People Light Up Weed Than Anywhere Else in the State

The biggest and most populous city in Oregon, Portland, was responsible for 31.5% of the state’s total cannabis sales in 2023, according to OLCC data.

With over $266 million in sales, the city outsold the next four communities on the list—Eugene, Salem, Bend, and Medford—combined. As for revenue per capita, Portland topped all cities in 2023 with an average of $420.

The research also found some interesting trends and patterns in Oregon’s cannabis market. Take flower sales as an example; they accounted for 49.4 percent of the total. Edibles ranked third (13.4%), concentrates came in second (22.9%), and vape cartridges were ninth (9.2%).

The category with the highest average price per unit was tinctures, at $38.62, while the category with the lowest average price per unit was pre-rolls, at $6.35.

Additionally, the OLCC sorted the sales data by day of the week, month, and hour of the day. Friday was the busiest day of the week for cannabis sales, with the peak hour falling between 4 and 7 p.m. July had cannabis sales of about $30 million, while February saw sales of less than $20 million, the lowest month of the year.

Since recreational usage became legal in Oregon in 2015, the market has grown substantially, and this report provides a comprehensive examination of that growth.

The state received more than $133 million in tax revenue from the cannabis sector in 2023. Drug prevention, public health, education, and law enforcement are just few of the many programs and services that receive funding from this source.

Also highlighted in the study is the fact that consumers have a lot of options when it comes to items, prices, and preferences because to the cannabis industry’s diversity and adaptability.

Difficulties and Problems

On the other hand, the study highlights a few issues that the government and the cannabis sector need to address. Among these, we must consider the following: the availability of an excess of cannabis; the black market; the need for thorough testing and accurate labeling of cannabis; and the environmental and social impacts of cannabis cultivation and use.

The cannabis industry is volatile and unpredictable, according to the analysis. Reasons for this include rules, new ideas, competition, and consumer desires.

The paper concludes by stating that the OLCC will oversee and manage Oregon’s cannabis sector. Their goals include the security of individuals, the well-being of customers, and the expansion of the economy.

Final Words

The Oregon cannabis business is a little bit intricate. Despite being the state’s largest consumer and a tax collector, Portland faces challenges related to an excess of supply, illicit sales, product safety, and social and environmental impacts.

Also, the sector isn’t always predictable, so the OLCC has to keep an eye on things and come up with regulations to safeguard customers, keep people safe, and ensure responsible economic growth.

To ensure the long-term success of their cannabis experiment, Oregon must find a healthy balance between appropriately legalizing marijuana and addressing possible difficulties.

