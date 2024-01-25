These Are The 6 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Chicago

Chicago, a vast metropolis with a population of 2,746,388 people, provides a lot of chances. The dynamic environment and varied population of Chicago make it a world-renowned cultural and economic center in the United States. Unfortunately, the city is well-known for its high rates of violent crime.

The average level of danger in Chicago is almost 67% higher than the national average in the US. There is a high rate of gun violence, among other violent and property crimes, which the city must contend with. You will find details regarding the ten most dangerous neighborhoods in Chicago in the paragraphs that follow.

Washington Park

The extremely high rates of violent crime in Washington Park have earned it a reputation as one of Chicago’s most dangerous neighborhoods. The violent crime rate in the area is 700% higher than the national average.

Washington Park’s total crime rate is 297% greater than the U.S. average, yet the neighborhood has 12,707 residents. Among the least safe neighborhoods in Chicago, this one has an alarmingly high rate of serious violent crimes like robbery, assault, and murder.

North Lawndale

On Chicago’s western side is North Lawndale, often regarded as one of the city’s most hazardous neighborhoods. The area was previously bustling with activity and new construction, but it took a major hit during the Great Recession of 2008.

There are now 34,794 people living in North Lawndale, and about 70% of the men in this age range (17–45) have some sort of criminal record.

With a startling 198% spike, North Lawndale’s crime rate is far greater than Chicago’s average. About 10,606 offenses per 100,000 individuals are a result of this.

This translates to a 1 in 9 probability that a North Lawndale resident will be a victim of a crime. In addition, there were 3,003 violent crime events per 100,000 inhabitants in 2020, giving locals a 1 in 34 risk of being a victim of violent crime.

Austin

Among Chicago’s most notoriously dangerous areas is Austin, which is located in the city’s western half. When looking at all Chicago neighborhoods in terms of violent crime and property crime, Austin ranked eleventh and twenty-fiveth, respectively, in recent years.

The city also has the fifth-highest rate of quality-of-life crimes, including vagrancy, disorderly conduct, and loitering.

West Garfield Park

Among Chicago’s neighborhoods, West Garfield Park on the South Side is widely considered to be the most dangerous. There is an alarmingly high incidence of violent crimes there.

West Garfield Park has a 257% higher crime rate than the rest of the city, meaning that inhabitants there face a 1 in 20 chance of being a victim of violent crime. The high rates of violent crime in West Garfield Park are mostly attributable to the area’s gang presence.

East Garfield Park

Both violent and nonviolent, has long been an issue in West Chicago’s Garfield Park. Last year saw over 6,500 incidents of property crime and over 2,800 cases of violent crime.

More than seventy-seven shootings were reported in East Garfield in 2022, highlighting the neighborhood’s problems with gun violence and gangs.

As a whole, there are 10,195 crimes per 100,000 residents in Garfield Park. So, about one in ten people living in East Garfield Park will become a victim of a crime.

There was a 1 in 14 chance that a property crime would occur in 2020, at a rate of 7,117 per 100,000 persons. There were 3,078 violent crime events for every 100,000 persons in that year, giving locals a 1 in 33 chance of being a victim.

Englewood

One of the most troublesome neighborhoods in Chicago is Englewood, which is located on the South Side. There has been persistent poverty in this area for quite some time; the population is 24,369 people.

The violent crime rate of Englewood, which includes robbery, assault, and burglary, was 125% higher than the Chicago average in 2022. Also, the murder and gun violence statistics in the area are consistently high.