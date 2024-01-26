These Are The 9 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in NYC

Despite its reputation for diversity and energy, public safety is a major issue in New York City. Some areas have an abnormally high rate of violent crimes in 2024. This list provides information about neighborhoods that are less safe than average according to the city’s violent crime rate per 100,000 residents. Murder, rape, robbery, and assault are all examples of violent crimes.

South Bronx

The violent crime rate in the South Bronx is 1,476 per 100,000 inhabitants, with a population of 94,230.

When compared to the rest of the city, the South Bronx has the ninth-highest crime rate, which is 98% greater than the average. There are serious criminal problems in this vast area.

Hunts Point

Hunts Point has a violent crime rate of 2,484 per 100,000 residents, with a population of 11,425 people.

Hunts Point is the second most hazardous neighborhood in the city, with a violent crime rate that is 234% more than the norm. There are serious safety concerns here due to the sparse population and high crime rate.

Chinatown

There are 10,815 individuals living in Chinatown, and there are 1,997 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

In comparison, the fourth most hazardous district in the city is Chinatown, which has a violent crime rate that is 168% higher than the norm. Public safety concerns stand in stark juxtaposition to the area’s cultural and economic importance.

East Harlem

The violent crime rate in East Harlem is 2,065 per 100,000 inhabitants, with a population of 121,147.

In comparison to the rest of New York, the violent crime rate in East Harlem is 177% greater. This huge area is third on our list because it has a lot of trouble reducing violent crimes.

Mott Haven

The violent crime rate in Mott Haven is 2,606 per 100,000 people, with a population of 51,253.

The most hazardous area in New York is Mott Haven, which has a violent crime rate that is 250 percent higher than the state average. Based on the data, it seems that violent crimes are quite common in this area.

Midtown

The violent crime rate in Midtown is 1,792 per 100,000 persons, with a population of 16,642.

In comparison, the 141% higher crime rate in Midtown reflects the area’s status as a significant business and tourism hub. In terms of hazard, it ranks fifth.

High Bridge

The violent crime rate of High Bridge is 1,469 per 100,000 inhabitants, with a population of 39,263.

Having a violent crime rate that is 97% higher than the norm in New York, High Bridge completes the top 10. This emphasizes the difficulties this community faces with safety.

Fordham

The violent crime rate in Fordham is 1,583 per 100,000 inhabitants, with a population of 48,002.

Fordham University ranks eighth in New York for crime rate, which is 113% more than the state average. The safety of this area surrounding the institution is a major concern.

Tremont

There were 1,576 violent crimes per 100,000 persons in Tremont, which has a population of 55,743.

Continual public safety issues are seen in Tremont’s eighth-ranking violent crime rate, which is 112% more than the city’s average.

Final Words

New York City’s complex crime problem can be better understood by looking at both individual areas and citywide patterns. Despite persistently high crime rates in some neighborhoods, such as Mott Haven and Hunts Point, the city as a whole has been seeing a decline in crime rates recently.

Although there are still obstacles to reducing violent crimes and making sure everyone is secure in all five boroughs, the New York Police Department’s aggressive police tactics and emphasis on high-crime areas have helped bring about these reductions.