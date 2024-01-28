These Are The Nine Most Famous Kentucky Cities Associated With Cowboys

Although the state of Kentucky isn’t necessarily associated with cowboys, it does have a rich heritage in ranching, rodeo, and Western culture. Countless towns in Kentucky may trace their roots back to the legendary cowboys that lived there, from the bluegrass to the Appalachians. These are the nine:

Owensboro

The yearly International Bar-B-Q Festival is a celebration of the barbecue in Owensboro, Kentucky, the fourth-largest city in the state and the birthplace of bluegrass music great Bill Monroe. The Owensboro Saddle Club, the Daviess County Horseman’s Association, and the Owensboro Rodeo Association are just a few of the cowboy groups that call this city home. Among the many events held at the Western Kentucky State Fair in Owensboro are a demolition derby, a horse show, and a rodeo.

Lexington

The bluegrass region’s second-largest city, Lexington, is also known as the “Horse Capital of the World” because of its prominent involvement in the breeding and racing of thoroughbred horses. Lexington is a great place to experience cowboy culture, with events like the Bluegrass Rodeo, the Kentucky Cowboy Mounted Shooters, and the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association. The city hosts events like the World Equestrian Games, the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event, and the Kentucky Horse Park.

Louisville

Home to the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown—the Kentucky Derby—Louisville is well-known as the biggest city in Kentucky. The Kentucky State Fair is another annual event that takes place in Louisville. It is known for its livestock exhibitions, horse events, and rodeo activities. The Frazier History Museum in Louisville displays relics associated with the American West, while the Louisville Slugger Museum delves into the creation and history of the famous baseball bat. These sites highlight Louisville’s rich Western legacy.

Bowling Green

Bowling Green is the third-largest city in Kentucky. It is well-known for its automotive sector, with the Corvette Assembly Plant and the National Corvette Museum located there. Additionally, Western Kentucky University is located there. Bowling Green has a long and storied cowboy past, including raids by John Hunt Morgan, the head of the Confederate cavalry, and fights in the Civil War. Today, it is known as a venue for rodeos such as the Lone Star and the Kentucky High School Rodeo Association.

Somerset

You can enjoy boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing in Somerset, which lies in southwestern Kentucky and serves as the entrance to Lake Cumberland. The Pulaski County Fair, the Lake Cumberland Pro Rodeo, and the Somerset Saddle Club are just a few of the ways that Somerset celebrates and upholds its historic cowboy heritage.

Bardstown

Central Kentucky’s Bardstown is the county seat of Nelson County and a major hub for the bourbon industry, with distilleries that produce Kentucky whiskey and the Bourbon Trail passing through town. As the site of Revolutionary War engagements and the birthplace of American pioneer Daniel Boone, Bardstown boasts a legendary cowboy history. The city also has a thriving cowboy culture, with events like the Bardstown Saddle Club, the Nelson County Fair, and the Kentucky Bourbon Festival.

Elizabethtown

Fort Knox is located in central Kentucky’s Elizabethtown, which has a rich military history. Elizabethtown is also the county seat of Hardin County. Annual events like the Hardin County Fair, Heartland Festival, and Elizabethtown Horseman’s Association showcase the vibrant cowboy culture that the city embraces.

Pikeville

Historic events such as the Pikeville Cut-Through Project, the Battle of Blair Mountain, the Hatfield-McCoy rivalry, and the coal mining industry have brought Pikeville, a county seat in eastern Kentucky, widespread notoriety. Hillbilly Days, the Pikeville Rodeo, and the Eastern Kentucky Horseman’s Association are just a few of the exciting cowboy activities that bring Pikeville to life.

Paducah

Paducah, a city in western Kentucky near the meeting point of the Ohio and Tennessee rivers, is well-known as a cultural and artistic hub, home to institutions such as the River Discovery Center and the National Quilt Museum. As an important western frontier trading post and transit center, Paducah has a rich cowboy history. The McCracken County Fair, which takes place in the city, is known for its rodeo, horse exhibition, and tractor pull.

